Dragon's Dogma 2 The Stolen Throne guide: How to get formal raiment and what to do at the masquerade

Dragon's Dogma 2 is finally here, and it's pretty damn incredible.

This action RPG from Capcom elevates every aspect of the original, with spectacular visuals, a truly gargantuan world, and infectious combat. What it doesn't do, however, is hold your hand. Dragon's Dogma 2 can be a complicated game, especially if you haven't played the original. To that end, we're here to help.

In one of the early quests, you're tasked to attend a masquerade to meet a so-called False Arisen. To attend said masquerade ball, you need appropriate attire, but finding the garments isn't exactly easy. Dragon's Dogma 2 generally has no quest markers, or very limited ones, making finding items obscure at times. But never fear, because we're here to help.

Potentially mild spoilers ahead.

Dragon's Dogma 2 guide: How to find the formal raiment for the masquerade in The Stolen Throne quest

Stolen Throne begins after the initial tutorial quests of the game, when you reach the city of Vernworth. One of the quests the Captain has for you includes meeting a False Arisen at a masquerade party, to try and see what they're up to. The masquerade takes place in the Noble Quarter in the south part of Vernworth. However, you won't be able to enter without formal attire. Thankfully, finding a full set of formal raiment attire is relatively easy. The entire raiment can be found in the Comptroller's Home, detailed below. There are also Courtly Breeches and a Courtly Tunic in a back room of Vernworth Hall, where the masquerade takes place, but you'll miss out on some other cool items.

To complete the set, you need the Eventide Mask, given to you by the Captain. You need the Courtly Tunic, and Courtly Breeches. You can also grab a Hide Cape to complete the look, and a Ring of Deflection from the Comptroller's House too. The Courtly Breeches and Courtly Tunic can be found in two separate bedrooms upstairs in the house. One is in a smaller bedroom, while the other is in the main bedroom. Both are next to the bed. They are packed in sacks, rather than in chests. The Hide Cape is on the balcony in a chest, outside the back of the main bedroom. The Ring of Deflection can be found in another bedroom on the same floor, inside a chest.

Once you have the Courtly pieces, equip them from your equipment menu. Attire equipped, you're now ready to enter the masquerade. It's in Vernworth Hall, to the West side of Vernworth castle, which is to the south end of the Noble Quarter in Vernworth town. Enjoy the festivities, and you may notice a shady dude walking around the back of the hall. Between the two smaller rooms, you may notice an indentation in the wall. It's a secret passage, simply bump into it to open it.

Grab the All Heal Elixir and then head out on the back ramparts, you'll wind up outside. Follow the ramparts, and you'll end up in a new area with a rose symbol on the map. No spoilers, but a cutscene full of courtly intrigue will trigger. After the cutscenes, loot the Château of random potions before heading down the stairs and out the front door. Head back to Captain Brant at the inn, and talk to him about the masquerade to finish the quest.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is awesome

Dragon's Dogma 2 has been awaited for over a decade, as fans of the original had all but resigned themselves to the idea that there would never be a sequel. Oft-overlooked and misunderstood, Dragon's Dogma 2 is a rare gem of an open world RPG that rewards discovery and prioritizes immersion.

Indeed, it's not always straight forward, which is why we're going to be putting out as many Dragon's Dogma 2 guides, tips, and walkthroughs as we can. Keep it locked to Windows Central!