Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Little Kitty Big City, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Four more games are being added to the Xbox Game Pass library in the coming weeks.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Kona 2: Brume, Little Kitty Big City, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition are all joining Xbox Game Pass.

This means the entire trilogy of Tomb Raider reboot games is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

A few games are leaving the service in a couple of weeks.

Another handful of games are on the way to subscribers of Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

Over the next couple of weeks, Xbox Game Pass users can look forward to the addition of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Kona 2: Brume, Little Kitty Big City, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. As shared in a reminder by Xbox Wire, players can also look forward to the long-awaited Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 later in the month.

Here's when these games are getting added to the service:

Today

Have a Nice Death! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 7

Kona 2: Brume (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 9

Little Kitty Big City (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 14

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 15?

As usual, a handful of games are exiting the service soon, meaning that if you want to play them, you'll need to buy them. Buying a game before it leaves Xbox Game Pass gives you a 20% discount, so act fast and you'll save money! Here's the games leaving on May 15:

Eastern Exorcist

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Ghostlore

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Norco

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Supraland Six Inches Under

Analysis: A quieter month

There's a couple of good games being added here. If anyone somehow hasn't played Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons or Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition yet, this is the perfect chance to correct that. It's also cool to see that with this last addition, the entire reboot trilogy of Tomb Raider games will be playable through Xbox Game Pass.

With that said, four games definitely makes this a much quieter month than usual, at least so far. It is worth bearing in mind that Star Wars: Jedi Survivor recently joined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and at bear minimum we'll have Ninja Theory's Viking tale to look forward to on May 21, but hopefully we'll see some more stuff announced soon.

As for the games that are leaving soon, I implore you: Buy and play Norco. It's an excellent point-and-click role-playing game that captures the despair of encroaching corporatization in a Southern Gothic setting. The writing is excellent, and it really resonates as someone who grew up in the south.