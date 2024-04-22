One of the best Star Wars stories of the last decade joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — here's when you can play it

What you need to know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor first launched back on April 28, 2023.

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order saw critical praise for improved level design and storytelling, and was the best-selling game of April 2023 in the U.S.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is joining EA Play on April 25, 2024, meaning it'll be available to play at no cost for EA Play, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Subscribers to the highest tier of Microsoft's gaming subscription service can expect more Star Wars to play extremely soon.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts' Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is headed to EA Play on April 25, 2024, as shared via Xbox Wire. As EA Play is bundled in as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, that means anyone subscribed to the top tiers of Xbox Game Pass will be able to play this Star Wars adventure at no extra cost.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor first launched on April 28, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, with the game quickly garnering critical praise and commercial success. Despite launching late in the month, it was the best-selling game of April 2023 in the U.S.

Why is EA Play included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Electronic Arts' EA Play subscription service has been included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass since November 2020 and March 2021, respectively, a move that the publisher credits with helping EA Play to grow.

EA Play includes a library of Electronic Arts titles, including some of the latest sports games, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, and the Dead Space remake. There's no set length of time before a game will be added to the service, but it's usually around a year for the biggest single-player games, which is the case for the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was one of many great games in 2023

The Mogu is one of many threats in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. (Image credit: Windows Central)

2023 saw the launch of a number of excellent games, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earned its place as of them. While the setting is nothing new, taking place between the events of Episodes 3 and 4, the story resonated in fresh ways. Instead of focusing on grandiose plots and planet-wrecking weapons, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor tells an extremely personal story that focused on questioning its confused cast of characters.

In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I wrote that "Everything here is just fun, and while the more personal tone of the story may not work for everybody, it's the kind of thing that will bring me back to the vast universe of Star Wars over and over again."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fixed?

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was praised at launch, its technical performance could be rough, especially on PC. The game has received a number of patches since it first launched nearly a year ago, with noted improvements to performance across all platforms.

Analysis: A great game more people need to play

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was one of my favorite games of last year, and I'm glad more people will now have the chance to play it, especially since I'm extremely doubtful Electronic Arts will be successful in bringing it to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. While we never got official sales figures, the game had "millions" of players just a couple of months after launch, so it's reasonable to expect that figure will only continue to grow.