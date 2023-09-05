Star Wars Jedi: Survivor targets 60 fps, improved performance on Xbox and PC with Patch 7

What you need to know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA and released in April 2023.

The game reviewed well, but the launch was marked by controversy surrounding a very buggy PC port and console performance issues alike.

Respawn has continued to issue bug fixes regularly, with Patch 6.5 having just released in mid-July.

Patch 7 will be focused on much-needed performances fixes and improvements, including optimizations on console and PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was Respawn Entertainment's highly anticipated follow up to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that launched earlier this year. The game received ample praise for its narrative and gameplay, but it was also heavily criticized for a slate of performance issues across consoles and PC alike. On the Xbox Series S Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was locked down to 30FPS at launch, while the Xbox Series X version of the game was capable of hitting 60FPS at the expense of the game's resolution. Meanwhile, PC players reported poor optimization for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, leading to unstable frame rates, game crashes, and various other bugs.

Respawn Entertainment committed to patches and bug fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor following the launch. Since that time, the studio has buckled down and released a bevy of patches targeting some of the most egregious glitches and stability concerns. With the game now considerably more playable across all platforms following Patch 6 and 6.5, Respawn were finally able to focus on Survivor's frame rate woes.

On console, players can expect to see improvements to Quality and Performance modes alike with Patch 7. Performance mode has been completely overhauled to improve player experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. PS5 players will also receive support for Variable Refresh Rates with Patch 7, which was already supported on the Xbox Series edition of the game. Players on the Series S or those who prefer Quality mode will also notice visual improvements, including additional optimizations to reduce FPS fluctuation.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Electronic Arts) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central)

For those playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, there will be optimizations as part of the update that will benefit CPUs and GPUs to provide a better experience for players. Patch 7 will give PC gamers the option to disable Ray Tracing along with support for DLSS, both of which may help players hit the 60FPS target when playing in Performance mode. Despite these optimizations, cinematics for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue to be locked at 30fps.

Other fixes will also take effect with Patch 7 across all platforms. These include tweaks to the save system to prevent file corruption, changes to the save system to prevent file corruption, and a fix for a bug that prevented players from retrieving their XP after dying. Game stability and crash fixes are also included as part of Patch 7 as well as additional fixes for clothing, lighting, and UI.