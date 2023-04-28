Star Wars Jedi: Survivor known issues — List of bugs, glitches, and fixes

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order became an instant fan-favorite when it launched back in 2019, and its highly anticipated and critically acclaimed sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has finally launched and is now available for all to play. However, Cal Kestis' return isn't without its problems, as players have begun to report bugs, glitches, and other launch issues they've experienced while starting their new adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment has committed to fixing bugs and improving performance in patches that are scheduled to come "in the weeks ahead." Until then, though, it's important to be aware of known bugs and their potential workarounds so you can do your best to avoid and mitigate them. In this article, we've documented every issue and fix we've seen so that you know what to look for and how to deal with these problems when they occur.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Top bugs and launch issues

(Image credit: Windows Central)

These are all of the biggest bugs and issues impacting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players. While everyone won't experience them as they play, a large number of players have identified their presence and have been affected negatively by them. If the community discovers workarounds for these problems, we'll update this article with the latest information.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC performance issues

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's PC performance has proven to be less-than-stellar at launch, with many outlets and players reporting big framerate drops in open areas and large battles. If you're experiencing these, try lowering your settings and/or restarting the game. Also, make sure you have the latest drivers for your GPU and that your rig meets the game's minimum requirements.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor low FPS on console

While the worst of the framerate issues seem to be tied to the PC port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, many console players have experienced low FPS as well. Aside from playing in Performance Mode, fans don't have any way to mitigate this issue and will need to wait for an update from Respawn.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stuttering

Many Unreal Engine games have historically had issues with stuttering due to shader compilation and asset loading issues, and based on player reports we've seen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also suffers from this problem. This is something that only the developers can resolve with a post-launch patch.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stuck unpacking slowly

Unpacking preloaded games is a normal process on Steam, but some players have experienced an issue with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor unpacking extremely slowly. Sadly, you can't do anything other than wait the process out, which could take one or several more hours.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stuck on loading screen

If you get stuck in a loading screen when loading up the game, try waiting for awhile and seeing if you can get past it. If you're not able to load the game successfully, your best bet is to close and restart the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 'Optimizing Game Files'

If you see this screen pop up, don't close or restart your game. While you might be stuck on it for several minutes, the process will start over if you close the game before it's complete. Be patient while the game compiles its files.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor screen tearing

If you're experiencing lots of screen tearing in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, try turning on V-Sync and see if that solves the problem. Also, if your monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync or AMD FreeSync, there's a very good chance that using it will eliminate screen tearing. If neither of these solutions work or you're experiencing screen tearing on consoles, you'll need to wait for a patch from the developers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cutscene bugs

Some have reported that the game's framerate nosedives pretty hard during cutscenes, and that objects in the scenes distractingly "pop in" as well. Unfortunately, there's currently no fix for this issue, so players will have to wait for a patch.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor crashing

If you're experiencing crashes while playing, there's not much you can do beyond resting at Meditation Points as much as you can. This saves your progress, and will hopefully mitigate your lost progress whenever your game crashes. Players that are consistently crashing immediately after launching the game should try reinstalling the game or restarting their console or PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor broken HDR

Some players have reported that HDR is broken in their game, with it causing most things on-screen to become pitch black and glitchy looking. You can try restarting or reinstalling the game to fix this, but simply turning HDR off will also stop the problem from happening until Respawn deploys a fix.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor HDR settings revert

If you ever experience a crash, there's a good chance that your HDR settings will be reverted back to the default options. Sadly, there's currently nothing you can do about this beyond correcting all of your settings each time.

Jedi Survivor EA app 'Your game failed to launch' error

If you're attempting to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor through the EA app, you may run into the "Your game failed to launch" error. If this happens, wait a few minutes and try again. Eventually, the game should launch. If it doesn't, try completely restarting the EA app.

Jedi Survivor 'This game cannot be streamed live' Xbox bug

Several Xbox streamers have said that they're unable to stream Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from their console and simply get a "This game cannot be streamed live" error message. There's no way to get around this right now, so players will have to be patient and wait for a patch.

