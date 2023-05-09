New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch aims to fix crashes, bugs, and PC-specific problems

What you need to know

A new patch is available for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor console players, with the patch expected to arrive for PC players later in the week.

The patch notes indicate that this update will fix multiple bugs, including several PC-specific problems.

Future patches are also being worked on to address other issues.

If you've been having issues playing through Respawn Entertainment's latest Star Wars adventure, there's fixes on the way.

Respawn shared the patch notes for the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update on Tuesday, detailing a number of bug fixes, improved performance, and PC-specific issues that are being solved. The patch is currently available on consoles, while it's slated to launch later this week on Windows PC. You can take a look at the full patch notes below:

(PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.

Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.

Performance improvements for some VFX.

Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.

Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.

Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

Players have recorded a number of issues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with particularly poor performance found in the PC version of the game. Respawn Entertainment confirmed that more patches are on the way, with issues like hitching on PC and a number of other bugs being investigated.

Despite these issues, the game has been critically acclaimed. In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I wrote that "Everything here is just fun, and while the more personal tone of the story may not work for everybody, it's the kind of thing that will bring me back to the vast universe of Star Wars over and over again."

Windows Central's take

More fixes are good, and hopefully these patches continue to make the game a better experience for players regardless of platform. Despite being in the middle of a second playthrough, I've still encountered absolutely no bugs, but it's clear that's not the experience many players are having right now.