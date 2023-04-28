Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — List of all Stims and where to find them

Want to get an edge over your enemies, with or without a lightsaber?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is action adventure game, and while there's many different moves and abilities that can be used to deal heavy damage to enemies, some of those enemies are more than happy to wallop you in return. This can mean dying in only a couple of hits, especially if you're playing on higher difficulties like Jedi Grandmaster. That's where Stims come in.

Stims can be used to heal Cal up, and while you start with a couple of Stims, you'll have to find more hidden throughout the galaxy. They're a pretty rare treasure, but because you always gain your Stims back whenever you rest at a meditation point, this means even finding just one Stim can be the difference between getting through a difficult battle and failure.

Now, because sections of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor require different abilities to access, we've put these Stims in roughly the order you'll encounter them instead of sorting them by planet. You won't be completing going through one planet before starting the next, but instead, travelling back and forth from time to time. If we find any more that we previously missed, we'll be sure to update this list.

Stim #1 - Koboh: Basalt Forest

The first one is pretty easy to find. Note the distinctive canister shape. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This Stim is by far the most likely one you'll find early in the game. You'll get it not too far into exploring the planet Koboh, and you can find it in the Basalt Forest on a ridge overlooking a ruined bridge.

This is the exact location in the Basalt Rift. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Stim #2 - Jedha: Sheltered Hollow

That marks four Stims at your disposal. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Another Stim that can be found in the earlier hours of the game, you'll be able to acquire this shortly after arriving on Jedha and getting to the Sheltered Hollow.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Stim #3 - Koboh: Doma's Shop

It's literally right behind the door, you can't miss it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

After you've found 10 Priorite Shards, head to the hub on Koboh. Here, you can pay the 10 Priorite Shards to Doma in order to open the locked door in her shop. Behind that door is another Stim canister waiting for you to take it.

It's right next to the saloon. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Stim #4 - Koboh: Viscid Bog

A difficult fight begets a great reward. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Another Stim can be found a decent ways into the game, when you head into the swamp on Koboh. Following a trail of stones that can be lifted using the Force near the entrance to the swamp will lead you to this Stim, but be careful. A deadly Mogu called "The Mire Terror" is a boss fight here, and it's bigger and stronger than the others you'll have fought. You can get the Stim after finishing the fight.

It's close to the "entrance" of the bog. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Stim #5 - Shattered Moon: Assembly Staging

Right in the middle of the testing equipment. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As you explore the Shattered Moon, you'll eventually come upon a large circular structure where you have to do a near-excessive amount of parkour, traveling across multiple cables and wall-running for an extended period of time. When you get to this structure, stop, then find the cable going from one side to the other. It's electrified, so you'll have to jump to avoid being thrown off. When you've made it to the other side, follow a short path to grab this Stim.

Seriously, there's a lot of parkour here. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Stim #6 - Koboh: Rambler's Reach

This one is a bit tricky to grab. (Image credit: Windows Central)

From Rambler's Reach Outpost in Koboh, find the path that starts right at the center of town and follow it. You'll come across a shack guarded by a handful of Bedlam Raiders. Kill them, then use a nearby Nekko to jump up on the ledge near the shack. Have BD-1 slice a terminal, and a roller droid will pop out. Carefully use the Force on this roller droid to destroy the debris inside the shack, clearing the way for you to grab this Stim.

A galaxy to explore

A brief moment of peace between two survivors. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is here, and it offers a huge leap up from the previous game in level design and storytelling, while building on the combat that made the experience so enjoyable. Regardless of whether or not you're a big Star Wars fan, it's one of the best Xbox games available to grab this year.

In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I wrote that "With better exploration, fantastic combat, and emotionally-resonant story, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a must-play adventure marred only by some performance issues."