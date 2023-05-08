So what if red is traditionally a Sith color?



In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players can customize their lightsaber with a wide variety of details, from different parts and materials to the blade color. While you're required to start the game with a blue blade, once you unlock the ability to customize your lightsaber early on, you can change the blade color for something else.

Cal Kestis is a Jedi Knight, meaning you can choose green, purple, yellow, and many other colors, but not red. It is still possible to unlock a red lightsaber though. Here's how you do it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — How to get a red lightsaber

Unlocking a red lightsaber blade color is simple, but it'll be frustrating for anyone on their first playthrough. You actually can't get a red blade on your first journey through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is a New Game Plus, unlock, so you'll have to start a second playthrough in order to use a red lightsaber.

Fortunately, there's a small saving grace here. After you've unlocked the option to go into New Game Plus, the red lightsaber will stay unlocked for any future playthrough instead of being locked to New Game Plus.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — What else does New Game Plus unlock?

In addition to the red lightsaber, there's a few other nifty tidbits that you'll get when deciding to go through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor again through New Game Plus. For starters, there's a "Party blade" color that changes every single time you swing it. You'll get to watch as it shifts through a myriad of colors in fights. Like the red lightsaber, this is unlocked in any subsequent playthroughs, so you don't explicitly have to be playing in New Game Plus.

Outside of these lightsaber colors, New Game Plus allows you to keep all your Skill Points (though you'll have to redistribute them) meaning you've got instant access to the best skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. All the cosmetic items you've unlocked will also carry over, so if you've made Cal Kestis the sexiest Jedi in the galaxy, he'll stay that way.

Multiple journeys

If you're after 100% completion in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you'll almost certainly be going through the story a second time. It's technically possible to earn every achievement in your first playthrough, but going into a second will have some advantages too.

In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I noted how the story took a personal, emotional turn that worked well, while developer Respawn Entertainment clearly took feedback on what worked and what didn't back in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.