Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Best skills to unlock

As you progress through the latest big Star Wars adventure, you'll be unlocking a huge number of skill points, and some skills deserve your attention faster than others.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you'll earn skill points as you defeat enemies and bosses and even find different echoes of the Force, which give glimpses into the past. After dozens of hours in-game, I've listed the best skills that you should gravitate towards sooner rather than later.

It's technically possible to earn every skill in the game, but this is going to require a truly ridiculous amount of grinding on top of earning everything there is naturally, so you should really try to prioritize, at least in the beginning hours of the game.

Can I reset my skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

You can reset your skills at any time, allowing you to experiment with different combinations. The first time you reset your skills is completely free, but after that, it'll start to cost a skill point, so plan accordingly.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Survival skills

Every bit of health you can get matters, so you should take every skill here that increases Cal's maximum Life (the central column of skills in the tree) as well as grabbing Improved Stim Formula and Teamwork, which increase the amount of health you recover from a Stim in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and reduce the time it takes to use a Stim, respectively. Focused Sight, which allows you to automatically dodge attacks at the cost of Force, is nice to have as well and is required for one of the game's achievements.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Lightsaber skills

This is going to vary much more than any other recommendation, as it depends entirely on which of the lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that you are using.

For single-bladed users:

You're required by the game to unlock Lunging Strike. Aerial Assault gives an excellent leaping overhead slash, and can be upgraded through Aerial Ace.

For double-bladed users:

Vortex Dive gives a spinning attack that absolutely chews through weaker enemies. Double Orbit enhances your heavy attack, which can deal obscene damage with careful timing.

For dual-wielding users:

Progressing through the tree until you unlock Dancing Blades allows Cal to bounce his thrown lightsabers between enemies, which is great for creating distance between you and a group of foes.

For crossguard users:

Rending Swipe and Sundering Swipe give Cal extremely powerful attacks for attacking one and multiple enemies respectively, but the windup time is also extremely long, so you'll need to be precise.

For blaster users:

Progress through the tree until you unlock Quick Draw, which has a long charge-up time but can quickly dispose of several foes at once.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Force skills

The Force skills here aren't as broad as the lightsaber skills, but there's still more than a few options and you'll have to determine what Force powers you find yourself using in combat the most.

All of the Atunement skills are worth grabbing, as they increase Cal's maximum Force power. You should absolutely get Unrelenting Pull, which allows Call to Force Pull larger enemies. Soaring Lift and Mass Slam are also must-haves, allowing you to create instant breathing room by lifting up a group of foes and slamming them back down, respectively.

Play and find your way

Ultimately, the best skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are going to be the skills you enjoy using, so experiment and figure out what works (or doesn't) for your style. Remember to consult the game's difficulty and accessibility settings if it seems like something really isn't working out for you.

In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I called it a "must-play adventure", and Respawn Entertainmnent is currently working to provide patches that fix any of the performance issues or glitches players are currently reporting.