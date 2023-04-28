Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Ninth Sister boss fight guide

Ready for your first real challenge in Respawn Entertainment's latest Star Wars adventure?

There are a huge number of enemies and boss fights in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, many of which can provide a tough fight, especially if you're new to this sort of game. That's why I'm here to help with a guide on how to beat the deadly Inquisitor known as the Ninth Sister. If you've played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, then you might be getting a bit worried at the prospect of fighting her again, but don't worry: Cal Kestis has some new tricks this time.

Ninth Sister boss fight: How to prepare and handle each phase

A new stance means new moves. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Because of how early on this fight is in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there's really not much you can do to prepare. Since you'll have only earned a couple of skill points by this point, I recommend grabbing the Survival Skills and Improved Stim Formula skills, which will give Cal a bit more health and make Stims heal a bit more, respectively. On the higher difficulties, these two skills can be the difference between life and death after a single hit.

Outside of that, be sure to grab the Stim that's available before this fight. Most of the Stims in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be found later on, but for this boss, having three Stims instead of two can be a substantial aid.

When you go into the fight, it's important to keep in mind that the Ninth Sister has a wide variety of moves, more than any enemy you've fought so far. Be mindful of any move where she flashes red, these can't be blocked. They can be interrupted with Force Push, but the timing window here is tight and you're usually going to be better off just dodging to the side. The fight is divided into roughly three stages, each of which is clearly separated by a cutscene.

In the first phase, the Ninth Sister will open the fight throwing her lightsaber at Cal. This can be deflected by parrying, but watch out: She quickly throws it a second time. Successfully deflecting these attacks will weaken her stamina bar.

Watch out for her lunge attack where she flashes red, as this move is very sudden and deals heavy damage. I recommend using the double-bladed stance for this first phase, which will allow you to deal quick attacks that wear down her stamina bar without giving her a chance to recover.

In the second phase, the Ninth Sister will start to predict Cal's moves, dodging him. To get the upper hand, you need to simply not attack. Let her move, and then parry her attacks. When you've parried her to the point that her stamina bar breaks, use Cal's ability to slow time and wail on her with single-bladed attacks, which are slower but deal higher damage. You should only have to do this twice before going into the third phase.

In the third phase, the Ninth Sister will combine her moves from both prior phases, as well as gaining a new attack where she pounds the ground. You'll need to jump over the shockwaves in order to avoid taking heavy damage and being stunned. You'll have to use the dual-wielding stance here, which gives you fast attacks and high damage, but lowers your stamina, so parrying (not blocking) is critical. Eventually, you'll get the prompt to use a special move, which will end the fight.

