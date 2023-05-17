Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the best-selling game of April 2023 in the US, per Circana
Also high on the chart are Dead Island 2 and MLB: The Show 23.
- Circana (formerly the NPD Group) provided the April 2023 results for video game hardware and software sales in the U.S.
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the best-selling game of April 2023, flanked by Dead Island 2 and MLB: The Show 23.
- The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was the bestseller in units sold.
The latest monthly results for the U.S. are in, and while we don't have exact numbers, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's latest Star Wars adventure is doing very well.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the best-selling game of April 2023 in the U.S, per the latest Circana report, as shared (opens in new tab) by executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella. This is exceptionally notable because of how late in the month Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrived, releasing worldwide on April 28, 2023.
Dead Island 2 and MLB: The Show 23 took second and third place respectively for the month, with the Resident Evil 4 remake — which was the bestseller for March 2023 — falling to fourth place. Minecraft Legends from Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios debuted at #11 on the chart.
For video game hardware, the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was in the lead for units sold. Total sales across hardware and software reached $4.1 billion, with video game content sales down 6% and video game hardware sales up 7%.
You can find the full details on the best-selling games in the U.S. for the month. It's always important to remember that for games, Circana tracks total dollar sales, not units sold, and some publishers like Nintendo don't provide digital sales data.
April 2023 Circana: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.
1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
2. Dead Island 2
3. MLB: The Show 23**
4. Resident Evil 4 (2023)
5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
6. Hogwarts Legacy
7. PGA Tour
8. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
9. FIFA 23
10. Mario Kart 8*
11. Minecraft Legends
12. Elden Ring
13. Minecraft
14. Final Fantasy 1-VI Bundle
15. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
16. New Super Mario Bros.*
17. The Last of Us Part 1
18. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet*
19. Madden NFL 23
20. Super Mario 3D World*
* *Denotes digital sales not included
* **Denotes Xbox and Nintendo digital sales not included
Below, you can see the best-selling games of 2023 so far.
April 2023 Circana: Here are the best-selling games in the U.S. so far this year
1. Hogwarts Legacy
2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
3. Resident Evil 4 (2023)
4. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
5. MLB: The Show 23**
6. Dead Island 2
7. Dead Space (2023)
8. FIFA 23
9. Madden NFL 23
10. Elden Ring
11. The Last of Us Part 1
12. God of War Ragnarok
13. Mario Kart 8*
14. Minecraft
15. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet*
16. Fire Emblem Engage*
17. Forspoken
18. Sonic Frontiers
19. Octopath Traveler 2
20. NBA 2K23*
Windows Central's take
This is a fantastic result for a fantastic game. I loved Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (as I wrote in my review), so I'm happy to see it being so successful so far. Hopefully Respawn can continue getting out patches to improve performance and fix bugs for those that haven't had as pleasant an experience.
Looking forward to the May 2023 Circana results, but I think we all know a certain Hylian is taking the crown there...
