Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pacing 'very strongly' against expectations, per EA FY23 Q4 earnings

What you need to know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released on April 28, 2023.

The game already has "millions" of players according to EA, and is pacing "very strongly" compared to EA's expectations and the prior game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA recorded net bookings of $1.946 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, which naturally does not include the recent launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The latest big Star Wars game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts (EA) is off to a big start.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched on April 28, 2023, and is already doing well, according to comments made by EA CEO Andrew Wilson during (opens in new tab) the company's FY23 Q4 earnings call. Wilson indicated that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor already has "millions" of players and is pacing "very strongly" compared to both EA's expectations and the numbers by its successful predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

For comparison, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order crossed 10 million players in May 2020, under a year after the game launched in November 2019. By June 2021, that number doubled, with 20 million players trying the debut adventure of protagonist Cal Kestis.

It's worth noting that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't included in EA's reported numbers for the quarter, which are explicitly for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. EA recorded $1.946 billion in net bookings for the quarter, with live services making up $1.622 billion of the net bookings. EA reported $1.874 billion in net revenue for the quarter.

Other points of interest include how The Sims 4 reached over 70 million players, while Apex Legends Season 16 saw player counts increase by 20% over the previous season.

In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I noted that despite some performance problems, the game was a huge step up from Fallen Order in storytelling and gameplay.

Windows Central's take

While I'll wait until we have specific numbers to really celebrate, this is a great start for a great game. Right now, I'm expecting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to hit 10 million sold by summer. I've loved my time with the game, and I hope Respawn is able to improve the experience to fix bugs some players are encountering.