Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to Xbox One and PS4

What you need to know

Electronic Arts shared its financial results for the Q1 FY24 period.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been a commercial success, with "millions" of players so far.

Electronic Arts is now working on bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Xbox One and PS4.

We still don't have specific numbers, but EA's latest Star Wars game seems to have been a huge success.

The publisher shared its financial results on Tuesday, detailing everything for Q1 FY24, ending June 30, 2023. According to EA, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been a commercial success with "millions" of players so far, contributing to the company's record net bookings of $1.578 billion, up 21% year-over-year. Net revenue for the quarter was $1.924 billion.

The comments on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's success echo EA's initial thoughts following the launch of the game, mentioning that it was a success with millions of players. Speaking on a conference call accompanying the earnings, EA CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned that due to the game's success, EA is working on porting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Xbox One and PS4.

Developing by Respawn Entertainment for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched on April 28, 2023 and was the best-selling game of April in the U.S. In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I wrote that "With better exploration, fantastic combat, and emotionally-resonant story, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a must-play adventure marred only by some performance issues."

Windows Central's take

I love Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Despite the technical issues, I stand by the idea it's one of the best games of the year. So bearing that in mind...this feels like an awful idea.



Respawn Entertainment is a talented studio, but the game's technical performance still isn't great on its existing platforms, and now it's being ported back over to machines that were mostly underwhelming when they first arrived in 2013?

There's a reason most gaming publishers have been moving to drop Xbox One and PS4, those machines are just not capable of keeping up with where the majority of developers want to push games technologically. I'll give credit where due if it goes well, but this doesn't seem like a wise decision right now.