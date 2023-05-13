Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — List of every enemy and boss

In a galaxy of danger, it helps to be prepared.

I've gathered a list of every enemy and boss in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so that players can be better prepared (if they so choose) for the dangers that await in Cal Kestis' latest adventure from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts.

Before diving in, it's important to note there are a few bosses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that are initially introduced with a unique name and health bar before later being encountered as somewhat regular (if still very dangerous) enemies. In order to prevent confusion here, we've opted to only include them once as they appear when encountered as a non-boss fight.

Similarly, some boss fights are just visually different (and tougher) versions of non-boss enemies, so I've included them where relevant, but not with unique entries in this list.

For what should be very obvious reasons, there will be major spoilers in the article below, so tread carefully. Because of non-linear structure of many parts of the game, we've arranged these enemies by faction and by the rough order in which they'll be encountered.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies and bosses - Bedlam Raiders

Bedlam Raider Grunt

A basic but dangerous foe. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Bedlam Raider Grunts will show up early on in your journeys once you reach Koboh and while they're not too difficult to overcome, they pose danger in groups.

B1 Battle Droid

The iconic cannon fodder. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Reprogrammed by the hundreds, a number of former CIS droids now serve the Bedlam Raiders, and the Battle Droids form the ever-hilarious frontline. Armed with blasters, grenades, and melee weapons, they pose little threat even early on.

B2 "Super" Battle Droid

Watch those wrist rockets! (Image credit: Windows Central)

The armored big brothers of the regular Battle Droids, the B2s (or Supers, as they more colloquially known) are far tougher and can take more reflected shots before going down. They also hit harder, with a powerful wrist blaster and rocket launcher.

BX "Commando" Droid

(Image credit: Windows Central)

These acrobatic droids first debuted in The Clone Wars show, and now they're here to terrorize Cal. Capable of evading some attacks, they can be armed with rifles, vibroblades, or even dual-wield a smaller blaster and blade together.

Bedlam Raider Veteran

Get used to them. (Image credit: Windows Central)

First fought in a boss fight named Zeik, these foes are degraded into non-bosses after, but remain a dangerous threat. They have more moves than the Raider Grunts, and hit much harder.

Bedlam Raider Lieutenant (Single-Bladed)

An elegant weapon in inelegant hands. (Image credit: Windows Central)

First encountered in a boss fight on the Shattered Moon, a handful of Bedlam Raiders are equipped with single-bladed lightsabers. Lacking Force abilities, they make up for it by using cloaking generators to try and surprise Cal with sudden attacks.

Bedlam Raider Lieutenant (Double-Bladed)

Twice the danger. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Rarer yet are the Bedlam Raiders equipped with double-bladed lightsabers. They are well suited at defending against erratic strikes, meaning you'll need to carefully parry them in order to find an opening.

Bedlam Smasher

Hammer down! (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Bedlam Smashers can be the most dangerous non-unique foes the raiders can throw your way. Their hammers have a dangerous area-of-effect attack, making dodging critical. Try to get around them and hit them in the back where possible.

An especially tough smasher named Urgost, Fist of Rayvis will block your way in a boss fight.

Dagan Gera

One hand is enough. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This one-armed fallen Jedi from the days of the High Republic will be a major obstacle over the course of Cal's journey. He shows up as a boss fight three times, with new moves each time. Every time, he uses precise lightsaber attacks and if you put too much pressure on him, he'll counter with Force pushes. Parrying is absolutely critical with him.

Droideka

The destroyers are back. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The rolling wheels of death have returned as a mercifully-rare enemy. Droidekas are shielded, meaning that the usual strategy of reflecting blaster bolts on droids won't work with them. You have to get in close and take their shield down with melee attacks. A special Droideka named E3-VE3 is a boss fight.

Magnaguard

Cutting off the head isn't enough. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Another enemy first introduced as a boss, Magnaguards can go toe-to-toe with Cal in a fight, using an electrostaff to quickly deflect attacks and exploit any moment his guard is down. An extra-dangerous Magnaguard named the Massiff (after the creatures that live on Tatooine) can be found as a boss fight.

Rayvis

A species not seen in a long time. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Rayvis is a Gen'Dai warrior, a rare sight in the galaxy and leader of the Bedlam Raiders, working for Dagan Gera. Using his massive flail, he can deal huge amounts of damage with surprising speed, and many of his attacks can't be parried. His natural resilience as a Gen'Dai is combined with a huge suit of armor, meaning he soaks up a lot of hits without faltering.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies and bosses - The Empire

Scout Trooper

You'll be seeing a lot of these guys. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Scout Troopers are the grunts of the Imperial forces, sent to try and bring Cal down with electric batons. They can sometimes catch you off guard, and the shielded variety take a bit more effort to bring down (though you can always take their shields away with the Force).

Stormtrooper

Their aim is bad as ever. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If Scout Troopers are the frontline, the Stormtroopers are the backbone of the Empire. They aren't great shots, but they can be dangerous in numbers. Stormtroopers and their orange-shouldered commanders are usually armed with rifles, but the heavy assault troopers wield a shielded minigun, and should be the immediate priority whenever spotted.

KX Security Droid

Please do not resist. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Security Droids return from Fallen Order. They can take several hits without failing, and are shockingly quick whenever they lunge to grab you. Where possible, weaken them with ranged attacks or reflected shots from other Imperial troopers before going in for the kill.

Probe Droid

Self-destruct primed. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Probe Droids aren't too difficult to take care of, as they merely float and slowly fire a a blaster. If they start approaching you while damaged, Force Push them away, as they have a nasty self-destruct option.

Purge Trooper

The iron hand of the Inquisitorius. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Purge Troopers are far more confident than rank-and-file Imperial troops, using coordinated attacks and deadlier weaponry against Cal Kestis. Troopers with electrostaves or twin electric batons can block lightsaber attacks, while other Purge Troopers carry heavy rifles that can fire unblockable shots, necessitating a dodge.

Ninth Sister

She's back. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The first "real" boss fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Ninth Sister has a couple of nasty new tricks she'll use in combination with her old moves, like dodging your attacks by reading your mind. For more information, consult the Ninth Sister boss fight guide.

Flame Troopers

Close-range burns. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Flame Troopers don't have much range, but can deal massive damage and interrupt attacks with their flamethrowers. Throwing your lightsaber or using the Force is highly recommended over getting in close with these foes.

Jetpack Trooper

They fly now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Stormtroopers with jetpacks start showing up once you visit Jedha. While they aren't too tough to kill, they stay well outside of melee range and can be a nuisance if they aren't grabbed with The Force.

AT-ST

Not so weak when you're facing them on the ground. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Imperial AT-STs are a commonplace encounter on Jedha. Usually accompanied by other troops, they take a fair bit of damage to bring down, and can use unblockable rockets at a distance. If you get in close, they'll drop shock grenades to make Cal's life miserable. Try reflecting what shots you can, then command Merrin to bind the walker in place before you use heavy lightsaber attacks.

DT Sentry Droid

Designed to crush Rebels. (Image credit: Windows Central)

These proto-Dark Troopers don't show up until you're well intro the game, which is good news, as they pose serious danger. "DTs" can take heavy damage and wield weapons like twin electrostaves to terrifying effect. Gang up on them by using Jedi Mind Tricks on human foes nearby.

Darth Vader

Fear. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Dark Lord himself shows up at a pivotal moment in the game, during which you are briefly playing as Cere instead of Cal Kestis. Because you won't have access to a variety of lightsaber stances, Darth Vader can be extremely challenging depending on your playstyle. You'll have to fight aggressively, and he hits so hard you're better off dodging rather than parrying in many instances.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies and bosses - Flora and Fauna

Shiverpede

A lot of bugs. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The sluggish Shiverpedes are pretty easy to cut through. The biggest threat they pose is a surprise attack, as these creatures are often found in dark caverns and tunnels.

Gorocco

Get ready for a thumpin'. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Gorocco is a big creature that hits hard. Many of its attacks can still be parried, and it's sensitive to being stunned when hit a rock with a Force Push. An extra-dangerous boss variation known as the Gorocco Matriarch can also be found.

Gorger

Pack of lizards. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Large groups of these pudgy lizard-like creatures can be found on Koboh. They don't hit too hard, but if you're not careful, they can surround you.

Bramlik

These creatures look like giant rolling burrs, but lash out and bite when they get in close.

Rawka

Angry birds. (Image credit: Windows Central)

These birds aren't too tough, but they can catch you off-guard with their tendency to suddenly headbutt. These attacks can't be parried, so you'll have to dodge.

Bilemaw

It's, uh, well-named. (Image credit: Windows Central)

These largely-armored creatures have a heavy carapace but sluggish movements. To compensate, they'll roll around and try to crush you. They can also shoot a jet of sticky burning mucus, giving them their names.

Mogu

Need a hand? (Image credit: Windows Central)

These Wampa-esque beasts are introduced beating down Stormtroopers, and that's what you can expect if you aren't careful. They hit hard and fast, with little warning as to whether or not an attack is unblockable. If you're grabbed, you can escape and cut off an arm, which limits its attacks but drives into a frenzy.

In the swamps of Koboh, there's a huge horned boss Mogu called The Mire Terror.

Hardshell

Don't underestimate them. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The tiny Hardshells can be found on Jedha. They're easily disposed of and don't deal much damage, but can be surprisingly dangerous when they show up in swarms. If you're surrounded, they can stunlock you, so don't let them get around you.

Sutaban

Swing and miss. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Native to Jedha, the Sutaban is another threatening creature that can easily pummel Cal to death if you're not careful. Parrying the attacks is key, and you can dodge to get around its lumbering strikes.

A dangerous boss variant, the Sutaban Alpha, can be found deep in the caves on Jedha.

Skriton

Don't tread on the sand. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Skriton is a particularly gnarly giant scorpion that lives on Jedha. It initially stalks Cal when he first arrives, grabbing him when he sets foot on the sand before being fought as a boss later on. The Skriton will burrow and attempt to strike in surprise, grabbing Cal to sting with its tail. The oversized left claw can be broken off if you focus your attacks.



A more powerful Golden Skriton can be found later as an optional boss.

Rancor

He's got a bone to pick with you. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The mighty Rancor shows up for a challenging fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. There are two Rancors to take down, and each one poses a serious threat, but you can use the lairs the beasts dwell in to your advantage. For more information, consult our Rancor boss fight guide.

Spawn of Oggdo

A presence not felt since... (Image credit: Windows Central)

The absolutely dreaded Oggdo appears to have offspring, and this green meanie is even more deadly than the original frog that proved to be a scourge on Bogano. This boss fight is optional, but you'll have to take it on if you want to acquire Cal's poncho in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies and bosses - Haxion Brood

Haxion Brood Grenadier

Watch the skies. (Image credit: Windows Central)

These jetpack-equipped bounty hunters are introduced with a boss fight not too far into the game's main story. After that, you'll encounter them frequently if you choose to undergo the bounty hunting side missions. Grenadiers stay out of range with their jetpacks, using a rifle and shock grenades to stun Cal and deal precision damage. A less heavily-armored variant, the regular Haxion Brood Bounty Hunters, provide rank-and-file support.

Haxion Brood Commando

Don't let your guard down. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Haxion Brood Commandos provide heavy supporting fire, using their shield to block reflected attacks and cover their advance as they unleash heavy blaster fire. A variant, the Haxion Brood Shock Commandos, have upgraded shields they'll use to charge Cal in an unblockable attack.

Haxion Brood Gunslinger

Rapid fire. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Gunslingers are the quickdraw experts of the Haxion Brood, unleashing calvacades of fire with no warning and quickly maneuvering around the battlefield. They're often paired with a more physically-imposing bounty hunter in order to coordinate their attacks.

Haxion Brood Bounty Droid

Non-lean fighting machines. (Image credit: Windows Central)

These massive droids are used by the Haxion Brood as hulking enforcers. They can take heavy damage and dish out punishing melee attacks, while their wrist blasters give them a ranged attack option.

Caij

Koboh isn't big enough for both of you. (Image credit: Windows Central)

After going through the Bounty Hunter side mission chain and eliminating the Haxion Brood nearby, Caij turns on Cal in a deadly fight. Caij is functionally an enhanced gunslinger, dashing around to avoid reflected fire and using a number of unblockable attacks. Finish the fight, and you'll get an unexpected visitor...

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies and bosses - Final Boss

Bode Akuna

Survivors. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When Bode betrays the group, he's revealed to be working for a section of the Empire and is also a former Jedi that survived Order 66. You'll fight Bode twice, and he uses Dagan Gera's lightsaber in a reverse grip alongside the mobility afforded by his jetpack. He also has special grenades that can't be Force Pushed away, making careful dodges a priority.

Galaxy of danger

There's a number of deadly foes lurking in the galaxy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will test your skills no matter what difficulty you're playing on.

In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I wrote that it was an " emotionally-resonant story" that was well worth seeing through, with numerous improvements over its predecessor in gameplay, level design, and accessibility.