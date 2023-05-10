A Plague Tale: Requiem grabs 60 FPS performance mode on Xbox Series X

What you need to know

A Plague Tale: Requiem first launched across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch (via Cloud) on Oct. 18, 2022.

The console versions of the game were locked to 30 FPS.

A new update has brought a 60 FPS performance mode to the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is currently available in Xbox Game Pass.

If you've been holding out on playing through the second chapter of Hugo and Amicia's rat-laden story, you have some more options for how you want to play.

A new update for A Plague Tale: Requiem has brought a 60 FPS performance mode option for players on Xbox Series X and PS5. Previously, all console versions of the game were locked to 30 FPS.

There are also additional Windows PC graphics options included in the patch, though there's no details right now as to what these consist of. A Plague Tale: Requiem was a day one title in Xbox Game Pass, and is still available in the service right now.

In our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem, which cemented it as one of the best Xbox games of 2022, staff writer Zachary Boddy noted that "Requiem is immediately familiar to anyone who played Innocence, but every single facet of the game has evolved beyond its predecessor in some fashion."

Windows Central's take

A Plague Tale: Requiem was one of the games on the latest consoles not to have a 60 FPS option. The other recent games to forgo support for high framerates include Gotham Knights and Redfall, with a performance mode planned for the latter.



I really enjoyed A Plague Tale: Requiem, so it's good to see the developers continuing to improve the game with updates and new options.

