Precisely one year after the launch of Black Myth: Wukong on Windows PC and PlayStation 5, the game is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 20, 2025. Call me crazy, but that coincidence just seems a little too obvious.

While there's been a strong back and forth between the wording ever so carefully chosen by Microsoft and what followed suit with the developers, the whole situation never quite made sense.

I get to beat this dude down again on Xbox. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Starting with the announcement of the delay in June of 2024, Microsoft responded saying, "We're excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We can't comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the center of that."

Months later, after the developer initially said they were working on the Xbox Series X|S version, Game Science game director Feng Ji said it would take "years" to optimize for the Series S. Something isn't adding up.

Phil Spencer also noted he knew if Black Myth: Wukong was coming but wouldn't elaborate further in January. To further corroborate the reports of an exclusivity deal, both Forbes and IGN had their sources that ensured it was a deal in place with Sony.

You can hear and feel the eye-roll from Xbox fans. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Needless to say, we don't have exact answers. What we do have is a pile of reports and sources saying one thing while the developer swore up and down it wasn't true. Launching on Xbox exactly one year after the release of the game on PlayStation doesn't do a whole lot in terms of the general populace believing the developers on this one.

Also, why in the world did Xbox decide to announce this at 9:00 PM CST on a random Thursday night before Summer Games Fest and their show on Sunday? Did the deal end at 9:00 PM, or what?

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you think there was a deal in place this whole time? Or do you believe it took them a year to optimize for the Series S? Let us know below or on social media. I'm curious what others think about this entire charade.