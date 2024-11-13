Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer plays coy about Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox

Black Myth: Wukong is an adaption of the famous Chinese novel Journey to the West.

What you need to know

Speaking with Game File, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was asked about whether or not Xbox players can expect Black Myth: Wukong at some point in the future.

The Xbox lead responded cryptically, simply saying that he does know and he can't elaborate right now.

Forbes, IGN and Windows Central all previously reported that Black Myth: Wukong was a timed PlayStation 5 console exclusive.

If you're looking for more insight into when one of the year's most talked-about games is coming to Xbox, we...don't really have that.

Speaking with Stephen Totilo for Game File, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was asked about Black Myth: Wukong and if he knew whether or not Xbox players would get to play it.

"I do know," Spencer responded, adding that he couldn't share anything else at the time. Developed by Chinese studio Game Science, the title (which is an adaption of the epic novel Journey to the West) launched earlier in 2024 across PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, but was suddenly indefinitely delayed on Xbox Series X|S.

Forbes and IGN reported that this wasn't due to technical issues, but was actually because of a secret exclusivity agreement between Game Science and Sony-owned PlayStation, while Windows Central was able to corroborate these reports.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

A massive success with some question marks

Black Myth: Wukong has performed extraordinarily well so far, reaching over 2 million concurrent players on Steam and selling over 20 million copies sold in its first month on the market.

While the circumstances surrounding the game's delay on Xbox continue to be (officially) shrouded in mystery, Windows Central sources indicate Xbox players will eventually get to play it, though exactly when this'll happen is another matter entirely.

In our review of Black Myth: Wukong, my colleague Brendan Lowry wrote that "Ultimately, Black Myth: Wukong is a very solid action RPG with its thrilling cinematic boss fights, diverse, gorgeously rendered locales, rich combat system replete with build options, and well-told story. However, it holds itself back with bland level design and disappointing enemy variety, along with a superfluous gear system and a few noteworthy performance issues."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors