Report: Black Myth Wukong may have a secret exclusivity deal with PlayStation, preventing an Xbox release

Black Myth: Wukong adapts the epic novel Journey to the West, and has taken the Chinese gaming market by storm.

Black Myth: Wukong is an action role-playing game developed and published by Chinese studio Game Science.

Black Myth: Wukong recently launched on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, while Xbox Series X|S versions are in the works but do not currently have a release date.

Reports from IGN and Forbes indicate the Xbox versions of the game were not delayed due to technical issues, but because of an undisclosed exclusivity agreement between Game Science and Sony. Windows Central can corroborate these reports.

Black Myth: Wukong, an action-RPG developed and published by Chinese studio Game Science, recently launched on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, letting players experience a new telling of the epic novel Journey to the West. While Xbox Series X|S versions of the game were announced, these versions were delayed when the game's release date was announced earlier in the year, with Game Science citing a need to further optimize these versions in order to hit internal quality standards.

According to reports from Forbes and IGN, this delay was not due to any technical issues, but instead because of an undisclosed exclusivity agreement between Game Science and PlayStation parent company Sony. Windows Central's sources can corroborate this information.

Back when Black Myth: Wukong was first delayed on Xbox, Windows Central asked Microsoft for comment, with a spokesperson offering the following response:

"We’re excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We can't comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the center of that."

Black Myth: Wukong utterly exploded in sales at launch, reaching over 2 million concurrent players on Steam and selling over 10 million copies across PlayStation 5 and PC.

In our review of Black Myth: Wukong, my colleague Brendan Lowry wrote that "Without a doubt, Black Myth: Wukong is a good game — a very solid ARPG with engaging bosses, fun combat mechanics, immaculate audiovisual presentation, and an enjoyable, well-written narrative. Unfortunately, though, the levels between those encounters, the enemies within them, and a sizable portion of the game's progression system all leave quite a bit to be desired, ultimately holding it back from greatness."

