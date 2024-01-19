Palworld FAQ: Release date, pricing, multiplayer, cross-play, and other questions answered

In 2020, Pocketpair shot into the zeitgeist with its action-adventure RPG sandbox, Craftopia. Affectionately referred to as "Everything: The Game" by players, Craftopia was a delightful hodge podge of possibilities at a time when we all collectively needed it the most. Craftopia took streamers and PC gamers for a whirlwind ride, and it was eventually released into Game Preview for Xbox.

While Craftopia remains in development as part of Early Access and Game Preview programs, Pocketpair has opted to release yet another Early Access title. This time, Palworld has gamers abuzz, and it's coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass on Day One. The trailers for Palworld, like Craftopia before it, feel a bit like a fever dream, so you've probably got some questions about what this game is. We're going to do our best to answer them all for you.

What is Palworld?

Palworld is a multiplayer survival crafting adventure developed by Pocket Pair that is releasing to Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Windows PC and Xbox.

A green "Pal" that resembles a monkey carrying a weapon in a snowy biome in Palworld. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

In all honesty, "What is Palworld" might be one of the most challenging questions in this entire FAQ. Like its predecessor, Craftopia, Palworld has an eclectic look and gameplay loop going for it. While many are quick to point out that Palworld looks like "Pokémon with guns", PocketPair CEO Takuro Mizobe explained that RimWorld was actually the inspiration behind the game. According to Mizobe, early development on Palworld involved colony sim gameplay, which eventually evolved to include TPS shooter elements and survival crafting.

Players will encounter unique creatures in the world known as Pals, which they can fight or collect to fill out their Paldeck. Pals can also be used to power your assembly lines for crafting, as mounts, or as companions for battle. You know what, maybe it is Pokémon with guns.

When will Palworld release?

Palworld is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Windows PC, and Steam on January 19, 2024.

There are currently no plans to bring Palworld to the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5, but Pocketpair has not indicated the existence of an exclusivity clause that would prevent it from doing so. At this time, the developers have just decided to focus on Xbox consoles and Windows during the Early Access period.

How much does Palworld cost?

Palworld will cost $29.99 while in Early Access and Game Preview. The price for the final product may be higher.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Pocketpair has a fondness for releasing games into the Early Access and Game Preview programs, which allows the developers to release an unfinished product for players to purchase at a discount. In exchange for the lower price rate, players may run into more bugs and glitches, but the feedback collected by the developer can help make the final product better overall.

There's no guarantee that a game released into EA or Game Preview will ever leave that state. It's rare for a game to stay in Early Access indefinitely, but it can certainly happen. Pocketpair's previous title, Craftopia, has been in Game Preview for nearly 4 years now. However, it does continue to receive content and updates, with the most recent having been in December 2023.

At least you can continue to pick Palworld (and Craftopia, if you haven't, yet!) up at a discounted price of $29.99 while it is considered pre-release.

Will Palworld be on Xbox or PC Game Pass?

Yes, Palworld will be on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on Day One!

Does Palworld have multiplayer?

Yes, Palworld will have multiplayer support at launch. Players can start with a 4-player multiplayer realm, with support for up to 32 players on dedicated servers.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

While Palworld will support multiplayer with up to 32 players on a dedicated server, the game will not offer PvP elements at launch. Instead, Pocketpair is looking to make the game more cooperative, at least during the early access period. Various types of PvP continue to be in testing, though, so that may change in the future.

Will Palworld support cross-play?

Palworld will support cross-play between Xbox and Windows PC users. Steam players will not have cross-play support at launch.

This one's a yes and a no! Players who load up Palworld on an Xbox Series console will be able to play cross-play with players who are on the Windows PC version of the game. However, Steam players will not be able to play cross-play with any other platform.

Does Palworld include crypto or NFT?

Palworld does not include crypto, NFT, or other web3 connections. The game also does not have microtransactions nor payment portals.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Palworld certainly has that air of a game that is too good to be true. Players have long pleaded for a Pokemon-like game on platforms other than Nintendo. While there have been a few that have tried to fill the niche void in gamers backlogs, Palworld has been the one to genuinely capture players' attention at this point. That has led to some to wonder if the game is a scam or a devious means for crypto mining.

Pocketpair has been adamant, posting FAQs on their own Steam pages, debunking the idea that Palworld is a scam. To drive the point home, the development team has declared that not only does Palworld not have any connections to crypto or web3, the game doesn't offer any in-game purchases, microtransactions, or payment processing at all.