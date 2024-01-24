Palworld: The best flying mounts from early to end game

Having reached over 5,000,000 copies sold and reaching a concurrent player count of over a million on Steam, Palworld is off to a hot start. The latest creation by Keen Games, Palworld, is a mosh posh of their former game, Craftopia, and Pokémon. As such, that leaves thousands of players looking for guidance regarding specific game mechanics, Pals, or a material they need to farm.

Flying Pals in Palworld are an absolute necessity. Not only are they the most suitable means by which players can cover ground, but they offer leisurely map scouting, the quickest ability to find loot such as eggs and chests, and they also make formidable battle mounts.

Without going out and catching them all, players might want a little direction in what to aim for. I'm here to give you the details on what the best flying mount is for you. This will largely depend on where you are in terms of progression.

Best early game flying mount

Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund

There's really only one choice here, and it's a Pal that I'm sure most of you have already encountered: Nitewing. This is the most dependable Pal you'll ever meet. This Pal will take you on your first trips through the sky and introduce you to how overpowered flight combat can be if done correctly. Nitehawk is precisely the Pal that players need to start.

Habit map for Nitewing (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

They're relatively easy to catch, too, since they're only around level 17 when spawning. Just bring some Pal Spheres, and you'll be okay, Mega Spheres if you want to be extra careful. Check out the map above to see where best to capture them.

Best mid game flying mount

Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund

Up next, Vanwyrm. These guys spawn somewhere between the early 20s and early 30s, depending on where you run into them. They're decently faster than Nitewing too. They give off a wind swirl as you sprint forward and have better fire-based attacks.

Habit map for Vanwyrm. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

To catch them, you can try your luck using a Giga Sphere or Hyper Sphere. The latter will give you the best chance of success, especially if you want to hit your bonus catch of ten. The most convenient place to find them for me was out west in the volcanic area, but anywhere on the habit map would do.

Best late game flying mount

Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund

The second to last mount you'll want to grab is Ragnahawk. If you caught Vanwyrm earlier, you've likely seen Ragnahawk already. They're generally found in similar areas. That's where the differences stop, as the speed difference between the two is downright silly. It's a worthwhile upgrade worth the hassle to catch.

Habit map for Ragnahawk. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You'll likely look towards an Ultra Sphere at this point. Hyper Spheres may work, but the percentage rate of capture is much lower. If you're adequately leveled, this shouldn't be an issue. You can only make the mount for Ragnahawk when you reach level 27.

Best end game flying mount

Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund

The end all be all, Jetragon is to other mounts as a Bugatti is to a Prius. Comically fast and blisteringly destructive, Jetragon will be the last flying mount you'll ever need. I was laughing the moment I left the ground. There's a reason Jet is part of the name.

Habit map for Jetragon. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Found on the west side of the map, around the volcanic area, past the giant metal-like wall, make sure you bring more than one Legendary Sphere. No other sphere will cut it, as the next highest gives a percentage catch rate of 1%. The second most challenging part will be crafting and making the saddle, which requires reaching level 50.

That's it for our flying companions! Are there any flying mounts you found that should be on this list?