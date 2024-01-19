Best Palworld PC performance settings: DLSS, graphics, FPS, system requirements, and more

Palworld is the Pokémon-like multiplayer game with guns that has turned the PC and Xbox gaming world crazy. Thankfully, it isn't a demanding PC game at all, so it's easier to run on most laptops and desktops. However, there are a few things you should do in order to make your playing experience better.

I'll go over how to get the best Palworld PC performance settings including how to turn DLSS on in Palworld, what graphics settings you should use, and more.

Palworld PC system requirements

Palworld is not a demanding PC game, so system requirements aren't very intense. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

First off, you need to make sure you computer meets at least the minimum system requirements to play this game. Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for playing Palworld as listed on its Steam page:

Minimum Palworld PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10 or later (64-BIt)

Windows 10 or later (64-BIt) Processor: i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core

i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB)

GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer. SSD required.

Recommended Palworld PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Processor: i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core

i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer. SSD required.

How to turn on DLSS in Palworld

Any laptop or desktop with a compatible NVIDIA GPU can take advantage of DLSS in Palworld. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

NVIDIA's Deep learning super sampling is an upscaling technology that can help games look better. You should consider turning it on and seeing if you like the way it makes the game look.

Does Palworld support DLSS? Yes, you can turn DLSS on in Palworld as long as you are playing on PC and your graphics processing unit (GPU) is an NVIDIA card that supports DLSS.

To turn DLSS on in Palworld, go to Settings → Graphics and scroll down to DLSS. Then click on either the right or left arrow to adjust DLSS settings. Typically, it's best to put DLSS on Performance. But if your game seems to lag after turning DLSS on, you might want to try lower settings options until the game runs smoothly.

If DLSS is greyed out, you might not have a computer that supports DLSS. Remember that your laptop or desktop must feature a compatible NVIDIA graphics card to take advantage of this feature. DLSS is not available for AMD graphics cards or for people playing Palworld on Xbox Series X|S.

How to get high FPS in Palworld

High frames per second can help give you a smoother playing experience in Palworld. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Frames per second or FPS, refers to how many still images (or frames) or shown on your screen within a given second. The more frames your display shows, the smoother your gameplay.

How do I get better FPS in Palworld? If you're experiencing lower frames per second while playing Palworld, you should go into your graphical settings and lower a few categories. If your laptop or computer was struggling to meet these higher graphics needs, it might be able to produce more FPS on lower settings.

What are the best Palworld graphics settings for my computer?

The best graphics settings for Palworld vary from computer to computer. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Most modern games have the ability to identify the components in your laptop or desktop and then automatically adjust game settings to meet your device's capabilities. If you change any of these settings, you can often change back to your system defaults with the press of a button.

In the case of Palworld, anyone playing on PC can quickly set game settings to the computer's preferred default system settings by going to the Settings menu and the holding down F. After that, click on Yes when a window pops up asking "Initialize settings?" If your computer seems to lag after this, you might want to try lowering some graphics settings until the game runs more smoothly.

How do I get the best graphics settings for my computer while playing Palworld? There is a button in Palworld's graphics Settings page that allows you to restore all settings to system default. The defaults it chooses are typically the ones that will provide the smoothest playing experience for your laptop or computer.

For instance, my laptop has an NVIDIA RTX 4090 L, and so Palworld knows it can handle most Epic graphics settings as well as DLSS.

How to get rid of lag in Palworld

Palworld allows players to ride on cartoony animals and utilize various weapons. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

There are several reasons why your laptop or desktop might be lagging. Here are a few things to try:

Turn off other programs. High-level programs could be bogging down your computer. Turn unimportant software off so your computer can focus on the game you're playing. It's also a good idea to disable hefty start-up programs that could be slowing your computer down. Check out our guide on How to disable apps from running at startup on Windows 11.

High-level programs could be bogging down your computer. Turn unimportant software off so your computer can focus on the game you're playing. It's also a good idea to disable hefty start-up programs that could be slowing your computer down. Check out our guide on How to disable apps from running at startup on Windows 11. Clear up storage space . Computers do not run as efficiently if they are low on storage, so delete old files and programs that you no longer use. Just don't delete anything important. For help, check our guide on the 12 best ways to free up hard drive space on Windows 11.

. Computers do not run as efficiently if they are low on storage, so delete old files and programs that you no longer use. Just don't delete anything important. For help, check our guide on the 12 best ways to free up hard drive space on Windows 11. Check your internet connection. It's possible that bad lag could in fact be due to a bad connection to the server. You might want to try unplugging your router, waiting a few minutes, and then plugging it back in. This could fix the issue. You can learn more about how to check on your internet by reading How to check network connection details on Windows 11.

Get Palworld running well on your computer

Each and every person's experience with Palworld will be different depending on the gaming laptop or desktop that they are using. Since Palworld doesn't have the most intense PC system requirements, it far more likely that your computer will be able to run it smoothly.

At a minimum, you just need to make sure you have the 64-Bit version of Windows 10 or 11 with an Intel i5-3570K processor or equivalent with a GeForce GTX 1050 (or equivalent). Even the amount of storage necessary isn't that much. You just need 16GB of RAM with at least 40GB of space available for the game.

If for some reason Palworld isn't running all that well then diving into your graphics settings and lowering a few categories should help. However, if you lower settings and the game still isn't running as smoothly as you'd like, then you might need to turn off other programs, clean up space on your hard drive, or check your internet connection.

Fix any issues standing in your way and then you'll be ready to jump back into this colorful world and continue playing with your cute little pals.