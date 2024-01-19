Palworld errors: 'OnCreateSessionComplete Delegate bWasSuccessful == False' and 'Failed to Host Multiplayer Session.' Is there a fix?

What you need to know

The not-Pokémon game with guns, Palworld, has been released on Xbox Game Pass and Steam in early access.

Palworld has sold 1 million copies in just 8 hours and with 370k+ concurrent players, it is in the top 25 all-time peak players on Steam.

The game is a great survival action game but there are a few errors plaguing players.

Palworld released today in Game Preview and while the game is in pretty good shape especially compared to most games on release these days, there are still some annoying errors and bugs.

If you haven't jumped on the Palworld train yet, check out our Palworld FAQ. Also, the game is blowing up and the publisher announced that the game has sold 1 million copies in just 8 hours.

How do you fix error OnCreateSessionComplete Delegate bWasSuccessful == False? This error happens when you try to create a multiplayer world when you first start up Palworld. You can either disable multiplayer and create the world or keep trying to create the world and eventually, it should go through. It took me 5 tries before the world was successfully created.

How do you fix Failed to Host Multiplayer Session Error in Palworld This error seems to be due to the overwhelming influx of players, and the servers are having a hard time keeping up with demand. The best option is to keep trying or give it a few hours to see if the developers can get more servers up and running. If you're having any other issues with the game, check out the Palworld status page for updates on known issues and fixes.

Hello everyone,We are blown away with the response to Palworld and we're doing our best to respond to your issues!Currently, our server provider is reporting that due to the large amount of concurrent players, the servers have become unstable and you may be experiencing…January 19, 2024 See more

Palworld is showing what a decently polished game at a fair price of $30 paired with the Game Pass boost can do for a game. It also helps that it's launching at a time when there aren't a ton of new games coming out.

If you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, I recommend playing on Game Pass because you can play on your Xbox, switch over to PC Game Pass and play it on your ROG Ally or other mobile PC, and then for the best experience throw it up on the good old PC gaming rig for those intense battle sessions.

I can't wait to sink my teeth into Palworld later today. Check back here at Windows Central for more coverage on the sleeper hit of 2024. Have you seen any other errors or glitches in the Palworld? Let us know in the comments.