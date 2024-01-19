Palworld: How to get Paldium Fragments and craft Pal Spheres

There are many different crafting resources to collect and use in Pocketpair's new "Pokémon with guns" creature collector survival game Palworld, but Paldium Fragments are arguably one of the most valuable. Not only do you need them to create the Pal Spheres you'll be using to catch Pal creatures throughout the game, but they're also used in a variety of other important recipes, too. For example, you'll need one to make a Palbox, which acts as the center of your base and a place where you can store captured Pals.

Because they're so useful, it's crucial that you understand how to consistently get your hands on Paldium Fragments in this wild, wacky world. If you're not sure what to do, though, don't worry — we're here to help with this informative guide. In the sections below, we'll go over everything you need to know about how to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld, as well as how you can make Pal Spheres with them, too.

How to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Here's what Palworld's Paldium ore deposits look like. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are a few different ways to obtain Paldium Fragments in Palworld, but the easiest and simplest option is to break apart the glowing blue rocks found around the open world. You can (and will) come across these pretty much everywhere, and thanks to their color, they're generally pretty easy to spot. With that said, they're sometimes hard to see when they're covered in dark shadows, so make sure you check your surroundings thoroughly and keep your eyes peeled.

On rare occasions, you can also get Paldium Fragments when you're mining the large boulders found throughout the landscape. The chance of finding these is pretty low, but you'll probably be collecting lots of Stone for early game crafts anyway, so hopefully you'll get some lucky drops.

While hunting for Paldium, one thing I recommend doing as soon as possible is crafting a Stone Pickaxe (5x Wood, 5x Stone), which you can do at a Primitive Workbench (it takes 2x Wood to make). The Stone Pickaxe speeds up the mining process, and also slightly increases the number of Paldium Fragments you'll get from ore deposits (and the amount of Stone obtained from rocks, too).

Once you've progressed a bit, you should be able to unlock the Crusher structure with Technology level eight and two Technology Points. This building requires 50x Wood, 20x Stone, and 10x Paldium Fragments to make, but once it's down and powered by a Pal with the Watering trait, you can use the Crusher to turn Wood and Stone into Paldium Fragments. Paired with Logging Camp and Stone Pit facilities that give you infinite Wood and Stone, respectively, the Crusher allows you to farm Paldium.

How to craft Pal Spheres in Palworld

Since you need them to capture Pals, Pal Spheres are some of the most important items in Palworld. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

The main things you'll be using Paldium Fragments to make in Palworld are Pal Spheres, which are the Poké ball-like items you have to throw at Pals you've weakened or snuck up on to catch them. These are wasted if you miss or use them at a bad time, but thankfully, they're pretty cheap to make. You can craft Pal Spheres at a Primitive Workbench with 3x Wood, 3x Stone, and 1x Paldium Fragment.

As you get further and further into the game, you'll come across more difficult Pals and unlock higher tier Pal Spheres to make. These give you a better chance of successfully capturing a Pal, but also cost more Wood, Stone, and Paldium, and also require rarer materials like Ingots.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and notably, it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.