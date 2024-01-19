Is Palworld available on Xbox and PC Game Pass?

Pocketpair, the developer behind the cultural zeitgeist that was Craftopia, has released a new game!

Like its predecessor, Palworld seems to be taking gaming by storm. Best described as Pokemon-with-guns meets Rust, Palworld is available now on Xbox and Windows PCs as an Early Access release.

Is Palworld on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Palworld is available now to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The game is available on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Is Palworld available on PC Game Pass? Yes! PC Game Pass players can play Palworld as part of their subscription at no extra cost on Day One.

How much does Palworld cost? Palworld is an early access release, meaning it is unfinished and may be glitchy or have bugs. Early access releases typically cost less than a full launch, though their price may go up when they leave the Early Access program. At launch, Palworld costs $29.99.

Whether you have Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate, you can download and play Palworld today on your Xbox console or Windows PC at no extra charge as part of your subscription. Players who want to jump into the world of Palworld on Steam will need to purchase the game, and they will be unable to play multiplayer cross-play with Xbox and Windows PC players.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Palworld and Xbox Game Pass Core

When Xbox decided to kill off its long-running Xbox Live service, it transitioned those players to the new Xbox Game Pass Core service. Xbox Game Pass Core gives players access to a catalog of around 25 games in addition to online multiplayer services. This lighter version of Xbox Game Pass is less expensive, but it doesn't benefit from the Day One additions the same way that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate does. If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Core, you will not have access to Palworld as part of your subscription service. You can, however, purchase the game for its early access price.

If you have Xbox Game Pass Core and want Palworld (and hundreds of other games) added to your library as part of your subscription, the best course of action is to upgrade your subscription to the Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate tiers. You could also subscribe to PC Game Pass if you plan to pay on PC but not on Xbox.

When will Palworld leave Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox does not typically release details of the contracts signed with publishers and developers for inclusion in Xbox Game Pass. However, most games that join the subscription service stay there for approximately 1 year before being removed. In some cases, the contract for a game is renewed, and it remains in the service for longer, and in others, a game may be renewed and re-added later. Pocketpair's previously released game, Craftopia, was also a day one launch in Xbox Game Pass, where it remained for 12 months. Palworld will most likely have a similar timeline.