Is The Alters available on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, the Alters will be available on Xbox Game Pass to each and every person that uses the service. It's also available to players with access to PC Game Pass. It's currently set to launch day one on the service on June 13.

Is the Alters an Xbox Play Anywhere title? Yes, the Alters is an Xbox Play Anywhere title. This means the game supports Xbox cross-save. You can buy the game on any Xbox platform and play the same save across all devices—Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly any future handhelds!

The Alters was originally announced during the PC Gaming Show in 2022. Since then, we've seen snippets of gameplay from 11 Bit Studios, along with an upcoming preview that media and content creators were part of. More to come soon!

The Alters looks absolutely stunning, especially considering that it only costs a measly $35! In a gaming world that will soon be ravaged by the likes of $80 games, seeing a reasonable price tag like this is superb .

The Alters can be played on both PC Game Pass (Windows PC) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming) tiers.

You'll be able to play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC through your Game Pass subscription.

Short on a Game Pass subscription, but you still want to pick up The Alters? We have you covered.



While The Alters costs only $35, it can already be had for a little less: $33.19 on CDKeys, and you'll have yourself a Steam code.

If you're looking for a deal on the Xbox version, we don't have anything for it just yet. However, we'll keep you updated if any of that changes in the future.

