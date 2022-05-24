PC Gaming Show 2022 set for June 12 with over 45 games

What you need to know

The PC Gaming Show has been held for several years in a row, hosted by PC Gamer.

The PC Gaming Show for 2022 will feature over 45 different games, including new projects from teams like 11 bit studios and Klei Entertainment.

The PC Gaming Show is being held on June 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m PT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

Every year, PC Gamer holds the PC Gaming Show, with updates on upcoming PC titles and features for PC versions of games.

This year, the PC Gaming Show is being held on June 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 ET, joining the list of upcoming gaming events for the year. According to the press release, the showcase will feature over 45 games, including some reveals from teams such as 11 bit studios, the developers of This War of Mine and Frostpunk, as well as Klei Entertainment, the studio behind Don't Starve.

Fans eager for game info can also look forward to some footage of Arma 4, as well as an update on the development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is being developed by Saber Interactive. We'll also see the final trailer for Immortality, a game by Sam Barlow, and a first look at gameplay for the upcoming strategy title Victoria 3.

It's looking like a packed June for gaming events, even with the cancellation of E3 2022. Summer Game Fest 2022 is coming on June 9, while the Future Games Show is being held on June 11. Then, we've also got the Xbox and Bethesda show on June 12, though it's coming in at 1:00 p.m. ET, a couple of hours before the PC Gaming Show. So if you're planning to watch both shows on that day, be sure to stretch and drink some water, maybe even grabbing a snack.