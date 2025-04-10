Alter your summer plans, 11 bit studios announced the release date for its upcoming sci-fi survival adventure
It looks like June will be the season of Jan when "The Alters" launches on Xbox and PC.
The upcoming sci-fi survival strategy and exploration game from 11 bit studios, The Alters, has captivated us since its original announcement trailer. Now, after today's Triple-I Initiative showcase, there's finally a release date for when we can clone ourselves ad infinitum: June 13.
Set in a distant future dystopia, The Alters is centered around Jan, a lone survivor stranded on a far-away planet who only has three days before the impending sunrise causes him some serious problems.
To survive and escape from the planet, Jan will need to create clones of himself. Any old clones won't do, however. He needs clones with specific skill sets, which means Jan must re-evaluate the choices made throughout his life to find different versions of himself with the skills the entire group needs to get by.
Changing the course of Jan's life by selecting different choices allows clones to develop from different life paths. This could lead to clones that are equipped with skills to fulfill tasks like mining for vital resources, growing enough food to sustain the group, and completing research for infrastructure.
The Alters have unique skill sets, but they also have unique motivations, wants, needs, and goals. It is up to you to manage the group both as a whole and individually in order to keep things running smoothly.
We see these differences between the clones playing out in the new trailer for The Alters that was featured during the Triple-I Initiative showcase. In the trailer, the Alters struggle to grow enough food because Botanist Jan is fixated on contacting is wife and neglecting food production. We also see Miner Jan go a little stir-crazy, and after several accidents leading to injury, he eventually snaps and amputates his own arm.
The decisions the player makes for Jan dictate not just his life path, but also the entire team's chance at survival.
Players aren't just trapped in the space station in The Alters. They'll also be tasked with exploring the dangerous planet that Jan is trapped on, finding valuable resources, and seeing to infrastructure development that may aid in the crew's escape, like building bridges.
The Alters is set to release on Xbox and PC on June 13. The much-anticipated survival adventure and strategy title from 11 bit studios is also slated to join Xbox Game Pass when it releases on day one.
Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays.
