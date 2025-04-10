Alter your summer plans, 11 bit studios announced the release date for its upcoming sci-fi survival adventure

Can you live with yourself if you had made different choices in your life? That's what Jan has to do if he wants to survive in 11 bit studios' "The Alters," coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass on June 13.

The upcoming sci-fi survival strategy and exploration game from 11 bit studios, The Alters, has captivated us since its original announcement trailer. Now, after today's Triple-I Initiative showcase, there's finally a release date for when we can clone ourselves ad infinitum: June 13.

The Alters | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set in a distant future dystopia, The Alters is centered around Jan, a lone survivor stranded on a far-away planet who only has three days before the impending sunrise causes him some serious problems.

To survive and escape from the planet, Jan will need to create clones of himself. Any old clones won't do, however. He needs clones with specific skill sets, which means Jan must re-evaluate the choices made throughout his life to find different versions of himself with the skills the entire group needs to get by.

Changing the course of Jan's life by selecting different choices allows clones to develop from different life paths. This could lead to clones that are equipped with skills to fulfill tasks like mining for vital resources, growing enough food to sustain the group, and completing research for infrastructure.

The Alters have unique skill sets, but they also have unique motivations, wants, needs, and goals. It is up to you to manage the group both as a whole and individually in order to keep things running smoothly.

Jan is motivated to survive the rising sun, but not all Jans share the same motivation. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

We see these differences between the clones playing out in the new trailer for The Alters that was featured during the Triple-I Initiative showcase. In the trailer, the Alters struggle to grow enough food because Botanist Jan is fixated on contacting is wife and neglecting food production. We also see Miner Jan go a little stir-crazy, and after several accidents leading to injury, he eventually snaps and amputates his own arm.

The decisions the player makes for Jan dictate not just his life path, but also the entire team's chance at survival.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Players aren't just trapped in the space station in The Alters. They'll also be tasked with exploring the dangerous planet that Jan is trapped on, finding valuable resources, and seeing to infrastructure development that may aid in the crew's escape, like building bridges.

Players will need to do more than just survive on the space station. They will also need to set out and explore the dangerous planet in search of resources. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

The Alters is set to release on Xbox and PC on June 13. The much-anticipated survival adventure and strategy title from 11 bit studios is also slated to join Xbox Game Pass when it releases on day one.