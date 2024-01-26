Palworld: Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis locations, breeding, and how to catch

Out of all 100+ Pals you can catch in developer Pocketpair's popular new "Pokémon with guns" survival game Palworld, two of the best to track down are Jormuntide and its sibling, Jormuntide Ignis. Not only are these massive serpentine dragons excellent in combat with their high health, excellent damage, and diverse array of attacks, but they're also notable for being the only Pals with Level 4 Watering and Kindling, respectively. This makes them the best specialized workers for these jobs specifically — and both Watering and Kindling are important for growing and cooking food, refining resources, and more.

Hands down, they're exceptional Pals, and even made S-tier on our Palworld tier list. But Pals this good are balanced by how hard they are to find and catch, and Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis are no exception. If you're determined to get them, though, read on; below, I go over where you can find them, how you can catch them effectively, and how you can breed for Jormuntide if you'd prefer to get it that way.

Palworld: Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis locations

The blue and red circles indicate where you can find Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis, respectively. (Image credit: Palworld.th.gl / Windows Central)

Unlike the vast majority of Pals that have a few different habitats across Palworld's open world, both Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis only spawn naturally in very specific areas. This makes them incredibly hard to find on your own, but thankfully, players have discovered where they appear and have shared that information with the wider Palworld community.

Jormuntide can be encountered as a Level 45 Alpha Pal miniboss in a lake at coordinates (-175,-265), just southeast of the Investigator's Fork fast travel statue. There's a camp full of hostile Syndicate Thug NPCs nearby, so either take them out before heading to Jormuntide's location or avoid the bandits entirely. Also, watch out for packs of hostile Direhowl.

An identical Jormuntide can also be found at (350, -85) in a lake with a giant skeleton in it, east of the Mossandra Forest fast travel statue. It's harder to fight here since this lake is much, much bigger, and also because there's significantly less land for you to stand on.

Jormuntide Ignis, meanwhile, spawns exclusively at Wildlife Sanctuary 2, located at (-660, -115). They're a bit easier to fight since they're usually Level 41-42, though they are by no means a simple Pal to catch. Coming to this location means you'll also have to worry about avoiding PIDF soldiers, or else you'll become Wanted since it's considered an off-limits zone. There aren't many, though, so this isn't really that big of a problem.

Palworld: How to catch Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis

With their large health pools and high levels, both Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis are difficult to catch. However, with the right companion Pals, equipment, and strategy, it won't be long before each of these dragons are yours. Here's what I recommend for each fight:

How to catch Jormuntide in Palworld

Jormuntide patrolling its habitat. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Make sure you and your Pals are at least Level 40, and ideally closer to Level 45 . Jormuntide will blow through your health if you're too low-level, and your attacks will deal minimal damage as well.

. Jormuntide will blow through your health if you're too low-level, and your attacks will deal minimal damage as well. Bring along good ranged weapons like a Bolt-Action Rifle . Due to all the water in the lake, you'll likely be engaging Jormuntide from a distance.

. Due to all the water in the lake, you'll likely be engaging Jormuntide from a distance. Also bring along advanced Pal Spheres like Hyper, Ultra, or Legendary Spheres . These improve your catch rate chances dramatically, and for high-level Pals like this, it's basically impossible to be successful with early game Pal Spheres.

. These improve your catch rate chances dramatically, and for high-level Pals like this, it's basically impossible to be successful with early game Pal Spheres. Use Electric or Ice-type Pals to help you fight Jormuntide . It's a Water/Dragon hybrid, so both of these are effective against it and can either freeze or stun it during the fight. Personally, I used Rayhound and an Alpha Boss Chillet when catching mine.

. It's a Water/Dragon hybrid, so both of these are effective against it and can either freeze or stun it during the fight. Personally, I used Rayhound and an Alpha Boss Chillet when catching mine. Make sure you're either on the shore of the lake or on the small patch of land in its center before you engage Jormuntide . If you're forced to swim while it's attacking you, you won't be able to effectively dodge its attacks.

. If you're forced to swim while it's attacking you, you won't be able to effectively dodge its attacks. If Jormuntide starts charging and then shoots a ball of Water or Dragon-type energy, run and dodge to the side just before it lands . It uses this type of attack often, and it hits quite hard if it connects. A similar-looking attack charged even longer fires a "water laser" at you; spam dodge rolls to the side to avoid it . You can also use the large tree in the center of the lake at the first spawn location as cover.

. It uses this type of attack often, and it hits quite hard if it connects. If Jormuntide starts breathing purple flames at you, simply sprint left or right . As long as you don't get stuck on something in the environment, you won't need to dodge to avoid this attack.

. As long as you don't get stuck on something in the environment, you won't need to dodge to avoid this attack. Watch for rings of electricity on the ground, and avoid them if they appear . Jormuntide will call lightning down upon them soon afterwards.

. Jormuntide will call lightning down upon them soon afterwards. Once Jormuntide is close to dying, recall your Pal and throw one of your Spheres at it . If you're lucky, you'll be successful right off the bat.

. If you're lucky, you'll be successful right off the bat. Jormuntide will likely break out of the first Sphere; run behind where it is so you can hit it in the back with more when it comes out . Hitting Pals in the back gives a bonus to your catch chance.

. Hitting Pals in the back gives a bonus to your catch chance. Keep throwing Spheres until Jormuntide is caught. It may take a while, but you'll get it eventually.

And with that, you're now the proud owner of a Jormuntide! Keep in mind that as an Alpha Pal, it will respawn here once every in-game day, so you can come back to fight and catch it again if you'd like to. In fact, doing so is recommended if you're in the endgame and are trying to get one with desirable Passive Skills.

How to catch Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld

A Jormuntide Ignis roaming around Wildlife Sanctuary 2. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Make sure you and your Pals are around Level 37-42 . Jormuntide Ignis is easier to get than the regular version of the Pal, but even so, you should be close to or at its level before you challenge it.

. Jormuntide Ignis is easier to get than the regular version of the Pal, but even so, you should be close to or at its level before you challenge it. Consider using a close-range weapon like the Double Barrel or Pump Action Shotgun . Unlike the standard Jormuntide, this one spawns on a beach, making it easy for you to get up close. It also lacks threatening close-range attacks.

. Unlike the standard Jormuntide, this one spawns on a beach, making it easy for you to get up close. It also lacks threatening close-range attacks. You'll want Hyper, Ultra, or Legendary Spheres here, too . Pretty much every Pal past Level 40 requires the use of these to capture.

. Pretty much every Pal past Level 40 requires the use of these to capture. Bring Water or Ice-type Pals to fight with . Jormuntide Ignis is Fire/Dragon instead of Water/Dragon, so these are the best types to use. Ironically, one of the best Pals for this battle is the normal Jormuntide.

. Jormuntide Ignis is Fire/Dragon instead of Water/Dragon, so these are the best types to use. Ironically, one of the best Pals for this battle is the normal Jormuntide. Jormuntide Ignis has all the same moves as Jormuntide, but uses fire instead of water . Therefore, all the tips on how to dodge attacks in that fight apply here.

. Therefore, all the tips on how to dodge attacks in that fight apply here. Once it's at low health, start throwing your Pal Spheres, and don't forget to get behind it while it tries to break out so you can hit it in the back to boost your catch chance if it does . This will save you a ton of valuable high-level Spheres.

. This will save you a ton of valuable high-level Spheres. Keep throwing your Spheres until you catch it. With advanced Spheres, this shouldn't take too long.

Note that you can actually find 2-4 Jormuntide Ignis around Wildlife Sanctuary 2 each day, so you can get multiple of them faster than you can with Jormuntide. This is offset by the fact that they spawn near other high-level, hostile Pals though, which you may accidentally aggro during your attempts to catch the fiery dragons.

Palworld: How to breed for Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis

A Breeding Farm in Palworld. You'll need one of these to try and get Jormuntide through egg hatching! (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're struggling to get Jormuntide the traditional way, you'll be happy to know that it's available through breeding. We're working on an in-depth breeding guide that'll goes over the full process of how this works, but the TL;DR is that you build a Breeding Farm structure in your Palworld base, throw in two Pals (one male, one female) that you want to mate, feed them cake, and then put the egg they produce in an Egg Incubator. After a while, that egg will hatch into a new Pal.

Different Pal breeding combinations yield different types of Pal offspring, and since every Pal is capable of breeding with any other Pal, there possible outcomes number in the thousands. Luckily, a few of those combinations result in the birth of a Jormuntide, which I've listed below. If I discover more, I'll be sure to add them to the list.

Pyrin and Menasting

and Anubis and Suzaku

and Suzaku and Surfent

and Mammorest Cryst and Warsect

and Quivern and Relaxaurus

Note that if you haven't caught any of these Pals yet, you can use this helpful Palworld interactive map to pinpoint exactly where they're located in the open world. Armed with that information, you can hunt them down as soon as possible and get breeding.

Sadly, the only way to breed for Jormuntide Ignis is to simply have two Jormuntide Ignis mate. This is useful if you don't feel like getting more from Wildlife Sanctuary 2 the hard way, though keep in mind that Pal parents pass on traits — positive and negative — to their offspring. If your existing Jormuntide Ignis Pals have bad passives, any you hatch from their eggs will, too.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.