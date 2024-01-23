Palworld tier list: Strongest attackers, best mounts, and most useful Work Skills

As you're exploring around Palworld's vast map and looking to add more Pals to your party, one thing you'll want to consider is how strong your group is in battle. Some Pal species are great for use as a mount, or make excellent workers in your base, but only a small few can claim to be the very strongest attackers.

So, for those looking to create the strongest party possible, here is a Palworld tier list for the strongest creatures in the game. After that, you can find a list of the best mounts and a list of Pals with the best Work Skills.

Palworld tier list: Best Pal fighters

Just because a Pal is large doesn't mean that it is the most powerful creature in Palworld. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Since there are 113 Pals in Palworld, this tier list only contains the top 40 Pals to keep the chart from becoming too unruly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tier Pal S Jormuntide Ignis, Jormuntide, Kitsun, Blazamut, Anubis, Warsect, Shadowbeak, Jetragon, Paladius, Fenglope, Frostallion, Orserk, Lyleen Noct, Frostallion Noct A Necromus, Incineram, Grizzbolt, Dinossom Lux, Menasting, Suzaku Aqua, Cryolinx, Lyleen, Vanwyrm Cryst, Astegon, Incineram, Helzephyr, Relaxaurus Lux, Petallia, B Relaxaurus, Reptyro, Gorirat, Verdash, Galeclaw, Beakon, Bushi, Azurobe, Ice Reptyro, Quivern, Robinquill

*This tier list is subject to change with patches and updates that might adjust Palworld stats.

S-Tier: These Pals are the very best of the best. They have powerful attacks and are great for taking down bosses or wild Pals quickly.

These Pals are the very best of the best. They have powerful attacks and are great for taking down bosses or wild Pals quickly. A-Tier: While not as powerful as S-Tier Pals, these creatures are still very strong in their own right and make a great addition to any team.

While not as powerful as S-Tier Pals, these creatures are still very strong in their own right and make a great addition to any team. B-Tier: Any creature at this level is still a great choice for your party, they just aren't quite as powerful as others out there.

Any creature at this level is still a great choice for your party, they just aren't quite as powerful as others out there. C-Tier and lower: These creatures are not listed above. While some have respectable attack power, they can get knocked down or defeated more easily.

Currently, the very strongest attacker of all the Pals in Palworld is Jormuntide Ignis, the black and red dragon that can be found at the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary in the north west part of the map.

Palworld: Best Work Skill Pals

A Leezpunk helps with Kindling so a player can cook. (Image credit: Cole Martin / Windows Central)

As you build your base, you'll find that work will get done faster if you have Pals with specific skill sets to help with various stations. This is especially true if those skill sets are higher level. For instance, Bushi is ideal for cutting trees and gathering lumber quickly thanks to its Lumbering Lv. 3 Work Skill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pals Work Skill Anubis Handiwork Lv. 4 Astegon Mining Lv. 4 Bushi Lumbering Lv. 3 Frostallion Cooling Lv. 4 Jetragon Gathering Lv. 3 Jormuntide Ignis Kindling Lv 4 Jormuntide Watering Lv. 4 Lyleen Planting Lv. 4 / Medicine Production Lv. 3 Orserk Generating Electricity Lv. 4 Wumpo Transporting Lv. 4 / Lumbering Lv. 3

Palworld mounts: Best Ride Pals

Jetragon is the fastest flying mount in Palworld. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pals Explaination Jetragon Not only is this the fastest flying mount in the game, but it can also be made very powerful by crafting a missile launcher for it. Necormus If you need to get around on the ground, this is the fastest land mount who can find. It's ability to double jump will also help you get over obstacles. Azurobe The fastest swimming mount happens to be this Water/Dragon type who offers decent attacks. Kitsun If you're going to parts of the map with extreme temperatures this Pal is helpful because it makes the rider immune to extreme temperature damage. Galeclaw Anyone who wants a Pal that can be used as a Glider will want this Pal who is the best glider of the bunch.

Before you can ride any Pal in Palworld, you will need to unlock the necessary crafting item in the Technology tab. Once that's done, collect the necessary materials needed for crafting and then make the mount item at the Pal Gear Workbench.

Once you have a harness or Pal gear item needed to ride your Pal, you can simply throw them out into the world by pressing E (on PC) and then hold F until your Pal comes to you and lets you climb aboard. Then it's time to go and explore.

Catch the right Pals and put them in your party

Developer Pocketpair has explained that there are a total of 113 Pals to catch in Palworld early access. Some of them are far stronger than the others, so if you really want to be unstoppable you should work on getting the strongest Pals in your party.

Since Palworld is currently in early access, it's very likely that over time, additional Pals could be added to the game and could show up on these lists. Alternatively, it's also possible that stats for existing creatures could be altered with updates, bringing them to this list or removing them from it. As such, the best combat Pals for a Palworld tier list could change over time.

At any rate, it's a good idea to swap out the members of your party depending on who you are going to fight. Take advantage of Palworld's Element system and use a boss or wild Pal's weaknesses against them to come out victorious. You'll find that battles will go faster and you likely won't have to revive as many Pals as you claim the world as your own.