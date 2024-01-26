Palworld: How to get Wheat and Wheat Seeds

One of the most important things you'll need to do in Palworld is grow crops, as you'll need a steady supply of them to cook high-quality meals for you and your Pals. On top of ensuring that everyone's well-fed and happy, these dishes also often provide useful buffs and bonuses like slower Sanity decreases over time and improved Attack or Defense stats.

Few of these resources are more valuable than Wheat, which only becomes more and more important as you progress through your Palworld adventure. But how do you actually get Wheat and the Wheat Seeds to grow it with? And once you have some, how can you use it?

That's information that's hard to miss in the game itself, but follow this guide, and you'll be getting that bread in no time. Here's everything you need to know about finding Wheat Seeds, using them to get Wheat, and processing that Wheat into something you can cook with.

How to get Wheat in Palworld

Dinossom is one of the few Pals in Palworld that can drop Wheat Seeds when caught or killed. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before you can get Wheat in Palworld, you'll need to get the Wheat Seeds used to grow it. This is primarily done by catching or killing Grass-type Pals in the open world that drop Wheat Seeds naturally. Out of all the Pals in the game, there are five of these in total, all of which are listed below. Most of them spawn in the grassy region to the northwest of the autumnal one next to Rayne Syndicate Tower (where you fight the first boss, Zoe and Grizzbolt); for specific location data, I recommend using this handy Palworld interactive map.

Dinossom

Bristla

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Flopie

Dinossom is the only one that can appear in Palworld's opening regions, making it a great Pal to hunt for Wheat Seeds in the early game. However, they're usually around Level 14-15, which makes them one of the toughest mobs in the beginning area to fight. Make sure you're around that level, and make sure to bring a Fire-type Pal like Foxparks to help you take them down.

Notably, you can also buy Wheat Seeds from Wandering Merchant NPCs for 100 Gold Coins apiece. These traders wander the map and can occasionally come to visit your Palworld base, though there's always one at the Small Settlement located at coordinates (71, -486), west of the starting area.

Once you have Wheat Seeds, you can then build a Wheat Plantation at your base at Technology Level 15 with 3x Wheat Seeds, 35x Wood, and 35x Stone. Then, you'll need to send out worker Pals capable of Planting, Watering, Gathering, and (optionally) Transporting. The first three jobs are critical for the automatic operation of your Wheat Plantation, while Transporting is important if you want all the harvested Wheat to be carried to a storage chest. I recommend putting a Wooden Chest right by the farmland for the sake of organization, as Transporting Pals always take the shortest path to storage.

Now that this is done, your Pals will continuously plant, grow, and harvest Wheat crops. However, you still need to process the Wheat into Flour, which is what I'll go over in the section below.

How to get Flour in Palworld

You can mill Wheat into Flour, which can then be used in a variety of different recipes. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before you can put your Wheat to good use, you'll need to process it into Flour. Luckily, there's a structure in the game you can build for this task specifically, and it's pretty cheap to make.

To make Flour, first build a Mill, which requires 50x Wood and 40x Stone (as well as Technology Level 15, though you already have that). Then, go into the Mill's menu and choose how much Wheat you'd like to grind into Flour (note that it takes 3 Wheat to make 1 Flour). Finally, bring out a Watering Pal and wait for them to power the Mill's wheel and grind all the Wheat.

Unfortunately, it's not possible to speed up the Mill yourself, as it relies exclusively on the Watering capabilities of a Pal. Therefore, try and use Pals that have at least Watering Level 2, such as Penking. In the endgame, your best option will be Jormuntide, a water dragon with Level 4 Watering.

You can then take the Flour you've made and make Bread with it, or combine it with various other ingredients at a cooking station to create other meals. Many of the best foods in Palworld, such as Carbonara, Pancakes, and Pizza, require Flour. It's also one of the primary ingredients for Cake, which is used to get Pals to breed while they're assigned to the Breeding Farm structure.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.