Palworld healing: How to heal Pals and revive them

In Palworld, it's very easy for your character or your Pals to take damage while you're running around the vast open world. The consequences of dropping to 0HP can be bad. In the case of a Pal, they will be incapacitated and unable to be used in battle or as a mount. Meanwhile, if your own character gets to 0HP and isn't revived in time, you'll drop everything you have including all of your items and all of the Pals in your party.

This is why it's important to heal up regularly and ensure that you and your team are rearing to take on bosses or go exploring. But just how do you heal and revive both yourself and your Pals? Let's dive into the various methods available for Palworld healing.

Palworld: How to heal Pals and yourself

Pals will regain health automatically as long as they aren't hungry. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are a few different ways to heal in Palworld. The first thing to note is that your health will immediately regenerate a little bit at a time as long as you and your characters aren't starving. So it's important to keep everyone fed. the more a Pal is used, whether that be for riding, fighting, or working at your base, the more energy it will consume and the more often it will need to be fed.



There is an orange bar under the green health bar that indicates how hungry your character or your Pals are. If this hunger bar reaches 0, your characters will start starving and their health will deplete to 1HP.

How to feed Pals in Palworld

Press Esc to bring up the menu.

to bring up the menu. Go to the Inventory Tab .

. Right-click on a specific food in your inventory to bring up a list that includes your character and the Pals in your party.

on a specific food in your inventory to bring up a list that includes your character and the Pals in your party. Click on your name or your Pals names to feed them.

How to heal with a bed in Palworld

You can sleep in a bed in Palworld to regain your character's health. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Your character can also regain full health if they sleep in a bed. However, you can only build a bed on a foundation. So, make sure to put down either a Wood or Stone Foundation and then place the bed on it. Once that's done, go up to the bed and interact with it to sleep. When you awake, your health will be full. Using a bed can also change it from night to day (note that all players need to go to sleep in multiplayer for this to happen).

Palworld: How to revive Pals

Image 1 of 2 Caprity is at 0HP in Palworld. (Image credit: Windows Central) Putting Caprity in an open Palbox slot gives it a revival countdown timer. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As of this moment, there aren't any items that can be used to revive Pals in Palworld. If members of your party are incapacitated with 0HP then you'll have to return to base to heal them back up. Here's what to do.

Return to your base. Interact with your Palbox and enter the Palbox Management Menu. Click on your incapacitated Pal and drop it in an open Palbox slot. You can also right-click on a Pal on PC to make this process faster. When in the Palbox, a 10-minute timer will appear above your Pal to let you know how long it will take to revive them. Consider adding a different Pal to your party while you wait for your fainted Pal to heal back up. After the allotted time has passed, return to the Palbox and put the revived Pal back in your party.

Can I use medicine to gain HP in Palword? Palworld medicines currently do not help you regain health. They are specifically intended to help relieve ailments like illness and injury. So, you cannot replenish HP using medicines in Palworld.

Heal up and keep Palling around

It's a good idea to have more than one of your favorite mounts so you can swap them out if they get knocked out. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Now that you know how to keep everyone happy and healthy, it's time to dive back into Palworld and keep the adventure going. There are plenty of places to explore with challenging bosses and wild Pals to fight.

Remember, if your health gets to 0HP, you'll be knocked down and can only get back up if someone revives you in multiplayer. Otherwise, you'll have to run back to the location you died at to retrieve all of the Pals and items you dropped. This being the case, it's important to have strong Pals who have plenty of health so you can throw them out and keep wild Pals from attacking you personally.

Bring plenty of food with you on your journey and you'll be able to keep everyone satiated. That way, everyone's health will automatically replenish as you do whatever you set out to do. In the event that one or more of your Pals does get knocked down to 0HP, make a run back to your base and get them healed up as fast as possible.

It might help to have more than one of each of your favorite mount types so you can swap between them whenever one of them gets knocked out. Otherwise, you'll be forced to move more slowly on foot until your best Palworld mounts can be used again.