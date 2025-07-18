Surprise! The iconic Roblox 'oof' sound is back — the beloved meme makes "a comeback so good it hurts" after three years of licensing issues

Amusing sound effects from film, games, and other media have permeated internet culture and the wider public consciousness for decades, with perhaps the most noteworthy example being the iconic Wilhelm Scream from the 1951 movie Distant Drums that's still being used today.

Another that comes to mind is the silly and famous default "oof" death sound from Roblox — a free-to-play title that is itself a hub for community-created games.

Three years ago, the sound was removed from the game, and it was replaced with a far more generic-sounding grunt of pain.

Thanks to a surprise new update from the developers, though, the iconic "oof" is finally back. "A comeback so good it hurts," wrote the Roblox team in a post on social media.

The post also features a comical clip of a default Roblox player avatar falling apart LEGO-style while the sound effect plays, as well as a link to the raw audio file on the Roblox Creator Hub that developers can freely use.

The return of the "oof" will no doubt be a very welcome one for many, as the absurd, warped, and high-pitched nature of the sound has made it a mainstay in various online memes.

It's often used to humorous effect when people or game characters get hurt in amusing ways in video clips, and has even been utilized in ridiculous song remixes or to censor expletives by YouTube creators.

"Oof" was in Roblox from its original launch back in 2004 (man, I feel old) all the way until 2022, at which point it was taken out of the game due to a legal dispute over licensing.

"Related to sounds, due to a licensing issue, we have removed the 'oof' sound from Roblox and have created a replacement default sound which launches today," Roblox Corporation explained at the time.

The dispute in question began in 2020, when composer and sound designer Tommy Tallarico recognized the sound as one that was made for use in the 2000 action-adventure game Messiah by Shiny Entertainment and Interplay Entertainment (of classic Fallout fame).

Initially, the "oof" was kept in Roblox, but creators had to pay $1 to use it for their projects after a compensation agreement was reached. Eventually, however, it was fully taken out.

Evidently, though, Tallarico and the Roblox Corporation have worked something new out, as the "oof" sound is now once again available for use. The specifics of whatever deal was made aren't clear, but those are details that Roblox devs and players don't really need to worry about.

With over 85 million daily active users as of February 2025, Roblox stands tall as one of the world's biggest video games.

Something worth noting, though, is that there's been quite a bit of controversy surrounding the "oof" sound effect in recent years.

In particular, a nearly two-hour investigation video by YouTuber hbomberguy (every second is worth watching, believe it or not) brought to light that the effect was made by sound designer Joey Kuras; previously, Tallarico has claimed he made it alone, or in collaboration with Kuras.

It's a fascinating example of the murky waters of ownership and due credit — or the lack thereof — in the digital age, and a shockingly complicated history for a goofy one-second death sound. I'm glad to see the 26-year-old audio live on once again in Roblox, though.

Roblox itself is one of the biggest games in the world, with 85.3 million daily active users as of February 2025 and availability across Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One systems, PS5, PS4, Meta Quest headsets, and iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Though it's free to sign up and play its community-created content, creators can require Robux for certain in-game items; this is a microtransaction currency that costs real-world money.