How to get polymer in Palworld
Polymer is absolutely necessary for late game crafting, here's how to grab all you'll ever need.
Palword is Pokémon meets guns. Everyone is saying it, but it's true! Mix in a lot of Craftopia, Pocket Pair's last game, and you have Palworld.
Along the way, you'll discover cute abominations, gun-totting bandits, and resources to forge your own path and destiny within this world. Some of these resources are a lot harder to find than others, especially coal!
How to get Polymer
There are only two methods for obtaining Polymer in the game. The first and most reliable method is farming High-Quality Pal Oil. This substance is taken from mid to late-game Pals found worldwide. To obtain this substance, players should check out our full-fledged, High-Quality Pal Oil guide!
A quick summary is to hunt down and eliminate or capture these three pals:
- Mammorest - The big green elephants found in the starting area of the game. If you're strong enough, they drop 16 High-Quality Pal Oil upon defeat or capture.
- Digtoise - These large tortoise-like creatures can be found up in the northern desert area.
- Dumund - Another Pal of the desert. These guys are worth less, only dropping 2 High-Quality Pal Oil each.
The second method for obtaining Polymer, is to farm Jetragon. This robust level 50 Pal is found in the nother western portion of the map.
Since Jetragon takes a whole hour or more to spawn back after killing, this method is the least reliable way, but one players could use in a pinch to get more if they're already more than leveled for the fight.
What is Polymer used for?
Polymer is used to craft high-end items for Pals and players alike. Mainly used in the production of weaponry in the late game, Polymer was used in shotguns, rocket launchers, and the all-powerful assault rifle.
Here's a list of weapons that use Polymer:
- Assault Rifle
- Decal Gun Set
- Homing Sphere Launcher
- Rocket Launcher
- Double-barreled Shotgon
- Punp-action Shotgun
- Single-shot Rifle
- Hyper Grappling Gun
- Scatter Sphere Launcher
List of other items Polymer is used to craft:
- Circuit Board
- Electric Furnace
- Traffic Control Set
- Emergency Exit Sign
- Refrigerator
- Grizzbolt Minigun
- Relaxaurus Missle Launcher
How to craft Polymer?
To craft Polymer, players must first reach level 28 to unlock the Production Assembly Line. This, and the Production Assembly Line II, are the only items that can craft Polymer.
Each Polymer cost 2 High-Quality Pal Oil to craft. Making each Mammorest kill worth 8 Polymer. This means you're more than halfway to an Assault Rifle with one kill!
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Michael has been gaming since he was five when his mother first bought a Super Nintendo from Blockbuster. Having written for a now-defunct website in the past, he's joined Windows Central as a contributor to spreading his 30+ years of love for gaming with everyone he can. His favorites include Red Dead Redemption, all the way to the controversial Dark Souls 2.