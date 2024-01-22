Palworld: How to get High Quality Pal Oil

Palworld is some weirdly fantastic mix of Pokémon, Craftopia, and Breathe of the Wild. Created by Pocket Pairs, Palworld is taking the gaming world by storm via Game Pass and Steam.

Players around the world are gonna catch 'em all with not only other Pals at their side, but shotguns, rocket launchers, and meat butcher blades!

You might be struggling in this Palworld to find certain items. One of those items is High Quality Pal Oil. If that's the case, follow along as I show you the best Pals to farm for it!

What is High Quality Pal Oil?

High Quality Pal Oil is an essential ingredient in crafting not only Polymer, but several key items and weapons. Towards the endgame, players will need Polymer to prepare the best weapons in Palworld.

So, how the heck do you get this stuff?

Where do you get High Quality Pal Oil?

High Quality Pal Oil can not be crafted, grown, or created. Instead, it's a drop that comes from specific Pals. With that in mind, some drop more than others. Personally, these are the Pals I predominantly farmed for oil:

Mammorest - The big green elephants found in the starting area of the game. If you're strong enough, they drop 16 High Quality Pal Oil upon defeat or capture.

These large tortoise-like creatures can be found up in the northern desert area.

These large tortoise-like creatures can be found up in the northern desert area. Dumund - Another Pal of the desert. These guys aren't worth as much, only dropping 2 High Quality Pal Oil each.

There are other Pals players can farm as well. I'm not as knowledgeable on these from my own experience playing, but players should feel free to farm the following as well:

Grintelle

Relaxasaurus

Flambelle

Quivern

Woolipop

and a few other variants of the Pals above

Hopefully that solves your oil problem and gets you ready to get the best gear in the game!