How to get kindling in Palworld

If there's one thing that is vital to keeping humans alive, it's fire. This is true not just in reality, but also in pretty much every survival adventure game to date—including Palworld. Palworld's scenic Palpagos Islands can get pretty cold at night, plus your human character has a natural proclivity toward hot food.

Taking care of both of these needs will require mastering fire, but the game's tutorial is pretty light on telling you how to go about securing this resource. Instead, crafting a campfire (once you've unlocked the schematic for it) will leave you standing there looking at the small text that reads "Required: Kindling."

Your first inclination is probably to find some wood, but there's no way to add wood to the campfire. There are options to produce some basic recipes, especially if you've brutally murdered some of the adorable Pals you run into up until this point. You can make some of these basic recipes without kindling, but it is going to be a painfully slow process. We need kindling if we're going to get things done.

What is kindling in Palworld?

Foxparks are most likely the first fire elemental pals you will encounter in Palworld. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The short answer: A fire elemental pal.

For a longer answer, there are different pals which are representative of various elements, as we cover in our beginner's guide to Palworld. Items that require "kindling" can be assigned to fire elemental pals, who will blow on the embers to fuel the fire.

If you're just starting in Palworld the Foxparks is most likely going to be your first fire elemental pal. However, all fire elementals can be used for equipment that requires kindling.

What items require kindling?

Fire elemental pals can provide kindling for campfires, cook pots, furnaces, and heaters. (Image credit: Cole Martin / Windows Central)

The campfire is the first item you will unlock that requires kindling, but it is not the only one. Kindling pals are most likely to be the ones you're going to be using at your base the most. Some additional infrastructure that requires kindling includes:

Campfire

Cook pot

Primitive furnace

Improved furnace

Electric furnace

Heater

Remember to take care of your pals and rotate them around in your base so that one little foxparks isn't trying to keep all your fire going. Pals can tire out, become injured or depressed, or slack off when they need a break. Keep some extra fire elementals in your base box and rotate them out as often as necessary to ensure everybody's SAN isn't dropping too low and causing injury or fatigue.

Palworld is currently available now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Windows PCs via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Players with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass can play the game at no additional cost as part of their subscription.