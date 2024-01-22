How to get and farm organs in Palworld: Electric, Fire, Ice, and more

There are a lot of resources that drop off of Pals, check out the easiest ones to farm.

Palworld can be a bit of a grind, but in a way that doesn't seem to overstay, it's welcome. At the beginning of the game, most of my time so far has been spent trying to level up my base so I can get more Pals working on gathering and crafting materials for me. If you want to make new technologies for your base or craft that awesome saddle or weapon, you will probably need some specific organs.

This guide primarily covers early-game items and the area surrounding your original base, so it's easy to farm these organs and other resources you need for early-game content.

How to find organs and in Palworld?

In the beginner area of the map, you can find most of the Pals you need to farm the different types of Organs. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

To get different organs or Pal Fluid in Palworld, you'll need to either defeat or capture Pals that have the elemental type for the organ you need. Let's go ahead and break down the best low-level Pals to farm to get each Organ. Check out the Gallery for maps of each one's location.

Flame Organ - Foxsparks

Electric Organ - Sparkit

Ice Organ - Pengullet

Pal Fluid - Pengullet

Bones - Rushoar or Vixy

When you kill or capture an elemental type Pal, they should drop the corresponding organ or item, which can be used for crafting recipes and structures. But what exactly are these organs and resources used for? Let's break down how these Organs and other Pal drops can be used.

Here is a list of items that need Pal Fluid to craft.

Here is a list of technologies that need Pal Fluid to craft.

Celaray's Gloves

Cement

Witch Cauldron

Tomato Plantation

Hot Spring

Azurobe Saddle

Water Fountain

Surfent Saddle

Lettuce Plantation

What do you use Flame Organs for in Palworld?

Here is a list of technologies and weapons that require Flame Organs to craft.

Hip Lantern

Flame Cauldron

Foxpark's Harness

Both Improved and Primitive Furnace

Cooking Pot

Mine

Electric Kitchen and heater

Vanwyrm Saddle

Metal Barrel Set

Arsox Saddle

Antique Couch Set

Fire Bow

Incendiary Grenade

Fire Arrow

Fire Arrow Crossbow

What do you use Ice Organs for in Palworld?

Here is a list of technologies and weapons that require Ice Organs to craft.

Electric Cooler

Refrigerator

Ice Mine

Cooler Box and Cooler

Snowman

Jolthog Cryst's Gloves

Ice Grenade

What do you use Bones for in Palworld?

Here are a list of technologies and weapons you can craft with Bones.

Mega Glider

Cement

So, just as a reminder, these items should drop from any Pal with the corresponding element type to the organ. Bones drop from ground elementals like Rushoar. There are, of course, other resources to farm in the game, but those are a bit more middle-game. These are the resources you will need to get your base up and off the ground and get you ready for the first boss, and all of the Pals in the guide are near the starting area.

