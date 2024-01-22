How to get and farm organs in Palworld: Electric, Fire, Ice, and more
Organs and other Pal drops are required resources that you need to build and craft in Palworld.
Palworld can be a bit of a grind, but in a way that doesn't seem to overstay, it's welcome. At the beginning of the game, most of my time so far has been spent trying to level up my base so I can get more Pals working on gathering and crafting materials for me. If you want to make new technologies for your base or craft that awesome saddle or weapon, you will probably need some specific organs.
This guide primarily covers early-game items and the area surrounding your original base, so it's easy to farm these organs and other resources you need for early-game content.
How to find organs and in Palworld?
To get different organs or Pal Fluid in Palworld, you'll need to either defeat or capture Pals that have the elemental type for the organ you need. Let's go ahead and break down the best low-level Pals to farm to get each Organ. Check out the Gallery for maps of each one's location.
- Flame Organ - Foxsparks
- Electric Organ - Sparkit
- Ice Organ - Pengullet
- Pal Fluid - Pengullet
- Bones - Rushoar or Vixy
When you kill or capture an elemental type Pal, they should drop the corresponding organ or item, which can be used for crafting recipes and structures. But what exactly are these organs and resources used for? Let's break down how these Organs and other Pal drops can be used.
Here is a list of items that need Pal Fluid to craft.
Here is a list of technologies that need Pal Fluid to craft.
- Celaray's Gloves
- Cement
- Witch Cauldron
- Tomato Plantation
- Hot Spring
- Azurobe Saddle
- Water Fountain
- Surfent Saddle
- Lettuce Plantation
What do you use Flame Organs for in Palworld?
Here is a list of technologies and weapons that require Flame Organs to craft.
- Hip Lantern
- Flame Cauldron
- Foxpark's Harness
- Both Improved and Primitive Furnace
- Cooking Pot
- Mine
- Electric Kitchen and heater
- Vanwyrm Saddle
- Metal Barrel Set
- Arsox Saddle
- Antique Couch Set
- Fire Bow
- Incendiary Grenade
- Fire Arrow
- Fire Arrow Crossbow
What do you use Ice Organs for in Palworld?
Here is a list of technologies and weapons that require Ice Organs to craft.
- Electric Cooler
- Refrigerator
- Ice Mine
- Cooler Box and Cooler
- Snowman
- Jolthog Cryst's Gloves
- Ice Grenade
What do you use Bones for in Palworld?
Here are a list of technologies and weapons you can craft with Bones.
- Mega Glider
- Cement
So, just as a reminder, these items should drop from any Pal with the corresponding element type to the organ. Bones drop from ground elementals like Rushoar. There are, of course, other resources to farm in the game, but those are a bit more middle-game. These are the resources you will need to get your base up and off the ground and get you ready for the first boss, and all of the Pals in the guide are near the starting area.
Palworld is available now on Xbox series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC through the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and notably, it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Colton is a seasoned cybersecurity professional that wants to share his love of technology with the Windows Central audience. When he isn’t assisting in defending companies from the newest zero-days or sharing his thoughts through his articles, he loves to spend time with his family and play video games on PC and Xbox. Colton focuses on buying guides, PCs, and devices and is always happy to have a conversation about emerging tech and gaming news.