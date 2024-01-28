How to obtain Orserk in Palworld

Palworld has taken over all of gaming. To the point that most of my friends are playing it on Steam and Xbox. Seriously, I can't open either list without seeing 20 people playing it. I don't blame them.

Palworld is a beautiful game that is easily more than Pokémon meets guns. Easy to play and challenging to master, Palworld is full of secrets we at Windows Central are ready to tackle. Especially when obtaining one of the best Pals in the game, Orserk!

Method One: Capturing Orserk

He's big mad. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The easiest and most straightforward method to acquiring Orserk is via capture. I say easy, but this venture will require patience no matter how you tackle it. Orserk requires both preparation and luck.

Ensure you're running an attack build for Orserk, putting points in attack and health while keeping the bare minimum to your weight. Prepare Legendary Spheres for capture; don't bother with anything else, as they'll be a waste of resources if used.

The isolated island is found in the furthest corner of the map. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Getting there is next, and it's a haul. You'll have to reach the far northeastern corner of the map. The area is called No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary, and the PIDF is hot in this area. If spotted, they'll attack in order to take the player down, as the Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected zone.

Players will need a flying mount to reach the island. Once they do, browse the zone, checking the front two areas of the island. It's here that luck is required, as you'll have to go up and down the area until Orserk spawns.

44% of a chance to capture when using Legendary Sphere's. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

For the actual battle, I recommend using like-leveled Pals or none at all. On my first attempt, I went after Orserk using Jetragon, a Pal I rely heavily on in the endgame, only to obliterate Orserk. On attempt number two, I used my assault rifle and whittled Orserk's health to near zero before capturing it.

Method two: Breeding Orserk

Even Pals need love. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

It's also possible to breed Orserk via one combination. Relaxaurus and Grizzbolt are the only two pals that will produce Orserk, other than Orserk breeding with itself. It's not guaranteed to be Orserk, either.

To do this, set up your Breeding Farm and assign Relaxaurus and Grizzbolt to your base. Pick them up and throw them into the farm. Then, make a bunch of cakes and place them in the storage container next to the Breeding Farm.

Once the egg drops, please place it in the incubator to see what you have!

That's how to obtain Orserk in Palworld! Let us know how this worked out for you in the comments or on social media. We're excited to hear about your success!