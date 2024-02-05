Palworld Honey: How to find Pals that drop it and farm Honey at your base

Beegarde is one of the Pals in Palworld that can produce Honey.

If you're trying to cook food or breed Pals in Palworld, then one of the most important ingredients you need is Honey. This semi-rare resource is dropped by certain Pals when they are defeated. But if you want to create more of a golden goose scenario where you can continue to get Honey over time, you'll want to establish a Ranch at your base with Honey-producing Pals.

Don't worry. I'm here to explain how to do that. I'll start with a list of all Pals that drop Honey including a map showing where they spawn. After that, I'll explain how to farm Honey from your base so you can get cooking. Remember, Honey is necessary for Palworld breeding, which requires you to have baked a cake.

Palworld: Which Pals drop Honey?

Image 1 of 3 Beegarde and Elizabee both spawn all over the Verdant Brook region of the Palworld map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Cinnemoth spawns all over the Moonless Shore region of the Palworld map. (Image credit: Windows Central) Warsect spawn in the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary on the northwest side of the map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Beegarde - spawns all over the Verdant Brook region of the Palworld map.

- spawns all over the Verdant Brook region of the Palworld map. Elizabee - spawns all over the Verdant Brook region of the Palworld map.

- spawns all over the Verdant Brook region of the Palworld map. Cinnemoth - spawns all over the Moonless Shore region of the Palworld map.

spawns all over the Moonless Shore region of the Palworld map. Warsect - spawn in the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary on the northwest side of the map.



*Check the above maps to see where these locations are.

Palworld: How to farm Honey at your base

In Palworld, the Ranch looks like a small corral. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you have caught at least one Pal that can drop Honey, you can set them to work at your base so they continue to produce said Honey. First off, you'll need to build a Ranch, if you haven't done so already. Then drop the Honey-producing Pal in your Palbox and it will set to work.

Spend some time exploring, capturing Pals, or working on your base to pass some time. Then after a while, return to the base and pick up any Honey that has been produced from the Ranch. Note that some of your farmed goods might be lying around on the Ranch floor while others might be inside the box attached to the Ranch. So check both places to see what exactly has been created.

With Honey in your inventory, you can cook several dishes that require this ingredient as long as you have built a Cook Pot, which unlocks at Level 17. If you haven't built one yet, take the time to make one. You'll be able to make more nutrious food. Perhaps the most important recipe is for a cake, which is necessary for breeding in Palworld. Each cake requires the following ingredients:

5 Flour

8 Red berries

7 Milk

8 Egg

2 Honey

You'll need to have a Cake to breed Pals in Palworld, and Cakes are made with Honey. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Put these ingredients in a Cook Pot and then get ready to hold F for a while to cook it. If you have a Pal with a higher Kindling level, pull it out to make the cooking process go faster. Eventually, you'll get a cake, which you can deposit into your Breeding Farm box and start the breeding process.