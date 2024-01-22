Best way to farm leather in Palworld

Palworld is an excellent mixture of the latest Pokémon games sprinkled in with modern weaponry.

Ever wanted to use a shotgun on Pikachu? Well, you can pretty much do that. It might not be a Pokémon, but you can't really get any closer than that.

Along with these features comes an extensive list of items players can craft and use to survive the wilderness. Can you take on Palworld and conquer the lands using rocket launchers and grappling hooks? Let us help out by showing you how one can find Leather!

What is Leather?

Leather is a fairly common drop from Pals all over the world and is a critical component in all Feed Bags as well as other items, such as some armor sets. What's more, Leather is reasonably easy to come by.

Where do you get Leather?

Leather can not be crafted, grown, or created. Instead, it's a drop that comes from specific Pals. With that in mind, some drop more than others. Personally, these are the Pals I predominantly farmed for Leather.

Ribbony - The easiest Pal to farm for, but also drops the least amount. Ribbony can be found roaming around not far out from the starting area.

Foxsparks - In a similar situation as Ribbony, Foxsparks can also be found near the starting area, but in slightly fewer numbers.

Eikthyrdeer - Not the first Pal players will want to tackle, Eikthyrdeer can be found near the starting area as well. This Pal spawns at around level 18, which makes farming them a bit more complicated. They're also a bit more rare to spot when compared to the first two listed above.

Mammorest - The hardest on this list. These guys also generate towards the player's initial spawn. Coming in at around level 35, these guys can take a punch. However, keeping at a distance, using poison or fire, and making adequate use of your Pals will make short work of them. They drop quite a few Leather, as well as High Quality Pal Oil, which you might as well farm simultaneously.

While there are over 30 Pals in total that can be farmed for leather, some will spawn more frequently than others. Below are some listed that I saw more frequently when compared to the rest of the Pals.

Grizzbolt

Fuack

Nitewing

Nox

Rushoar

Univolt

Vixy

That should take care of all your Palworld leather needs!