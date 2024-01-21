Palworld: How to get Ancient Technology Points

While you can easily get plenty of Technology Points to research simple, basic items in Palworld, more advanced crafts require Ancient Technology Points. These are much harder to come by, but hunting them down is very important, as you'll need the specialized items they unlock to progress in your playthrough. However, the game doesn't really make how or where to find these clear, leaving many players confused.

If you're struggling to find them yourself, make sure you follow the quick guide below. It goes over everything you need to know about how to get Ancient Technology Points, including where to search and what you'll have to do to earn them. Armed with that information, you'll have no problem acquiring them for the remainder of your journey.

How to find Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

If you want Ancient Technology Points, you'll have to take down Palworld's various boss monsters. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In order to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld, you'll need to defeat bosses throughout its world for the first time. There are three different types of these that you'll encounter as you explore, all of which I'll go over.

The best bosses to fight are Syndicate Tower bosses, which give you five Ancient Technology Points when you defeat them. These can be found protecting the massive glowing Syndicate Towers located around the map, and while they give tons of Ancient Technology Points, they're also very difficult. Make sure you level up, bring your best gear, and use Pals that exploit the weaknesses of the boss you're battling.

Then there are Alpha Pals, which are much larger and tougher versions of regular Pals that roam the open world. These appear with a red icon next to their name, and also get marked on your map after you spot them. When defeated, Alpha Pals drop one Ancient Technology Point.

Finally, you can also get an Ancient Technology Point by beating the bosses at the end of Palworld's dungeons. These are very similar to Alpha Pals, though you'll have to fight your way through the dungeon they're in before you can actually challenge them. Dungeon entrances appear as cave mouths in the open world, with available dungeons rotating every few hours.

It's important to note that while the vast majority of these do respawn, Palworld bosses only drop Ancient Technology Points the first time you kill them. That means there's no way to "farm" them, so you'll have to thoroughly explore the map to get them all. Make sure you get a Palworld Grappling Gun before setting out to do so, as it'll help you move around much faster.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and notably, it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.