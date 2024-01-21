Palworld: How to get Ancient Civilization Parts

After the opening hours of your Palworld journey, one of the first things you should do is pursue making advanced items like the Egg Incubator. The first step of this process is researching and unlocking them with Ancient Technology Points. Once that's done, you'll then need to collect all the materials they require before you can actually craft them.

Each of these crafting recipes are unique, though they all require Ancient Civilization Parts. These can be pretty hard to find if you don't know what their sources are, but luckily, we do — and we're passing that information along to you in this guide. Here's every way you can get Ancient Civilization Parts, as well as the best way to farm for them.

How to find Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Defeating boss Pals in the open world or in dungeons rewards you with Ancient Civilization Parts. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

There's two different ways to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld. The one that guarantees that they'll drop is to kill or capture Alpha Pal bosses in the open world and at the end of dungeons. These are bigger, stronger versions of regular Pals with red symbols next to their name and icons on the map. Alpha Pal bosses are considerably harder to defeat than their normal counterparts, but they drop two Ancient Civilization Parts every time you beat them (you also get an Ancient Technology Point the first time you do).

Note that Alpha Pals in the open world respawn one real hour of active game time after they're beaten, and until that time passes, you won't be able to fight them again. Also, keep in mind that available dungeons appear as cave entrances in the environment and rotate every 200 minutes.

Strangely, Syndicate Tower bosses do not drop Ancient Civilization Parts when defeated, so don't bother trying to get any from them. Just stick to Alpha Pals.

The second way you can get Ancient Civilization Parts is to randomly find them in gold or purple chests, along with other valuable items like Pal Spheres. These chests can be found in free roam or at the end of dungeons, so keep your eyes peeled for them. You won't get Ancient Civilization Parts from all of them, mind, but their drop rate does seem to be pretty solid.

Best Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts farm

By discovering these Fast Travel Statues, you can warp around the open world to reach Alpha Pals faster. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you need to farm for Ancient Civilization Parts, the best way to do so is to fast travel around the map and defeat or catch Alpha Pals in the open world. As long as you've done a good amount of exploring, you should have found multiple Fast Travel Statues you can teleport to, as well as several boss spawn locations to visit (and revisit). By the time you've beaten the last Alpha Pal you can fight, the first will hopefully be respawning soon, allowing you to rinse and repeat without wasting much time.

You could also try blitzing your way through every dungeon you come across to open chests, though their layouts can be confusing and are often filled with lots of trash mobs to battle. Still, keep them in mind, especially if you're also trying to get lots of other loot.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and notably, it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.