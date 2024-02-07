Palworld breeding combos calculator: Chart of every combination

While you'll mainly get most of the Pals in Palworld by catching them, that's not the only way you can grow your army of adorable elemental beasts. It's also possible to obtain Pals through breeding, which is a process that involves sending two of your existing pets off to a Breeding Farm and then using an Egg Incubator to hatch the egg they produce.

Provided you're willing to invest the time and resources it requires, breeding will be one of the most useful Palworld mechanics you engage with in your playthrough. Depending on which Pals you breed, you'll be able to hatch many late game Pals much earlier than you'd be able to capture them, and can even obtain extremely rare ones like Jormuntide.

The downside of breeding, however, is that there are upwards of 20,000 different combinations in total, and trying to keep track of all that data on your own is a nightmare. Thankfully, though, the team over at Palworld.gg has built a nifty Palworld breeding calculator that you can reference as you play.

Palworld: Breeding calculator for every combo

(Image credit: Palworld.gg)

There are a few different community sites that track breeding combos, but Palworld.gg's breeding calculator is my favorite of the lot by far. Not only does it allow you to see what offspring you'll get from random parent Pal combinations, but it also has a second page with charts for every breeding combo a Pal can be part of, either as a parent or as a child.

Using this calculator, I figured out that you could breed an Anubis — one of the best Pals in all of Palworld for base work as well as combat — by breeding a Relaxaurus with a Celaray. Both of these Pals can be caught in early game areas well before reaching Level 20; capturing the Alpha Pal boss version of Anubis isn't something you can realistically do until around Level 43-45.

That valuable functionality is enhanced by the clean and simple interface that's very easy to use on both desktop and mobile, and it even has a search bar that helps you quickly look up specific Pals to add to the calculator. The webpage itself also loads near-instantaneously, which isn't always something you can say about quickly put together sites like this one.

Ultimately, the Palworld community couldn't ask for a better breeding resource, and if you're planning on doing a lot of Pal breeding, I can't recommend using it enough. Don't miss our full Palworld breeding guide if you're not sure how to get started with the process!

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.