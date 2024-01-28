Palworld: How to obtain the best Dark Pal, Shadowbeak

Palworld has become a juggernaut, surpassing all expectations the developers or players ever had. Called Pokémon meets guns, Palworld is so much more under the hood. While players can choose their level of adventure, many intertwining processes are behind the scenes, begging players to master them.

To become the best you can be at Pal means obtaining the best Pals. One such Pal, Shadowbeak, is a complete monster. Many, including myself, have dubbed it the best dark-based Pal in the game. Let's jump into how you can get your hands on your own Shadowbeak.

Method One: Capturing Shadowbeak

He's big mad. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Like all methods of obtaining a Pal, capturing is the most direct. This doesn't necessarily mean it will be the best version of said Pal, but it will still be the most painless. Let's prepare.

Craft around 20 to 25 Legendary Spheres before heading out. Not because you'll need them all for Shadowbeak, but because of the place you'll be visiting, No. 3 Wilderness Sanctuary. The place is filled with rare Pals to capture, including Astegon and Orserk.

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Also, bring a team of relatively the same level, preferably Dragon-type. Dark is weak against Dragon, but this also means players can overdo it. In a similar fashion to how my first hunt for Orserk went, I took Shadowbeak out before I could even throw a sphere.

For higher-level players like myself, it's probably easiest to bring an Assault Rifle with tons of ammo. Make sure to set your character up for an attack build as well. You should put everything into health and attack, forgetting most, if all, weight-assigned points.

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

To reach the Wilderness Sanctuary, located in the upper right-most corner of the map, you'll need a flying mount as the place is an isolated island. Once you've landed, keep an eye out for the PIDF, as this is a protected zone, and entering it is a criminal offense.

Most Shadowbeak attacks are easy to dodge. The one exception is this energy-ball ability, where Shadowbeak leaves around ten energy orbs near the player that all shoot out one after another. Sprint in a single direction the entire time to dodge this attack.

Method two: Breeding Shadowbeak

Even Pals need love. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Like most breeding for rare Pals, Shadowbeak only has one pair that works. Astegon and Kitsun will breed a Shadowbeak, but at that moment, you've had more than enough time to capture one. Astergon is located in the same place as Shadowbeak.

If you want to go this route, set up your Breeding Farm with plenty of cake. Throw Astergon and Kitsun inside and get ready to hatch those eggs!

That's how you obtain Shadowbeak. Let us know in the comments or social media if this worked for you! If there's anything you think could be improved upon in the guide, let us know that as well!