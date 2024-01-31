Palworld leveling guide: How to level up fast and XP farm

In Palworld, the game's entire progression system is centered around leveling up. On top of allowing you to upgrade your character's stats, each new level reached also gives you Technology points that can be used to get access to new types of gear and structures. When crafted or built, these offer a wide range of powerful benefits and features that ensure that you and your Pals have everything you need to both survive and thrive. Your Pals can level up as well, which raises their stats and gives them new moves to use in battle.

Because of how important leveling is for you and your Pals, trying to level up as much and as often as you can is a good idea. There are many ways to go about doing this, but a select few methods are significantly more efficient than others.

To help you expedite the leveling process, I've put together a quick guide that goes over everything you need to know about the best ways to level up in Palworld. This includes the best strategies for leveling both your character and your Pals, along with some tips and suggestions that'll make things easier for you.

How to level up fast in Palworld

The first 10 times you capture a Pal species, you'll get huge chunks of experience. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll need to earn experience (XP) to level up in Palworld, and luckily, you get it for doing just about everything in the game. Cooking, crafting, building, harvesting resources, and both slaying and capturing Pals all give you XP, so no matter what you're doing at any given moment, you'll be climbing towards your next level. With that said, there's one activity that gives way more XP than the rest, which makes focusing on it the best way to get plenty.

Ultimately, the best way to level up fast in Palworld is to catch Pals. More specifically, you'll want to catch every type of Pal you come across 10 times, as you get a huge XP boost for your first 10 captures. Every catch after this only gives you regular XP, encouraging you to explore new areas and start catching new Pals. Note that while standard Pal Spheres will work fine in the early game, you'll need to start using more advanced ones as you start trying to capture Pals at Level 15 and above.

Another great way to level is to enter and complete Palworld's dungeons that can be found throughout the open world. These are filled with enemies to battle as well as loot to snag, and if you manage to reach their end and defeat or capture the boss there, you'll get a hefty sum of XP. Just make sure you're close to the level you need to be at to get through them without unreasonable levels of difficulty; you can check at dungeon entrances to see how strong the enemies inside will be.

When you're ready for them, defeating tower bosses like Zoe and Grizzbolt for the first time is also an effective way to get a level. These are arguably the hardest enemies in all of Palworld, but upon defeating them, you'll be rewarded with a massive amount of XP that's sure to either give you a level up or push you close to one. You also get five Ancient Technology Points, which you'll need to unlock special items like the Grappling Gun.

How to level Pals fast in Palworld

Fighting Alpha Pal bosses like Jormuntide is a phenomenal way to level up the Pals in your party. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Every Pal in your party passively gets a portion of the XP you do when you do something, so in many cases, simply bringing a Pal along with you as you adventure will level them up pretty fast. One specific way to get some quick Pal levels, though, is to kill or catch the Alpha Pal bosses found all over the map. These make up the vast majority of Palworld bosses, and compared to tower bosses, they're much easier to defeat — though they're still pretty tough, so don't underestimate them. Once beaten, they'll respawn one in-game day later, and I highly recommend farming them; not only will each takedown net the Pals in your party large chunks of XP, but you'll also get tons of the Ancient Civilization Parts they drop.

If you want to level up Pals without taking them with you when you venture beyond your Palworld base, deploy them at the Palbox and let them do some base work. As long as there's something for them to consistently stay busy with, they'll gain levels surprisingly quickly. Just make sure you build them a bed and make sure the base's Feed Box is stocked with food; without a place to sleep and food to eat, Pals will get stressed and start slacking off.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC via either the Microsoft Store or Steam. It's quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 so far, and it's also playable through Xbox Game Pass.