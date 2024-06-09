Starfield's Shattered Space expansion gets a new trailer shown during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, with a new update available today

What you need to know

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Bethesda Game Studios provided a first look at Starfield: Shattered Space, the expansion that was previously announced.

Starfield: Shattered Space takes place in House Va'ruun space, with the Great Serpent's followers posing a massive threat.

Bethesda also reaffirmed that Starfield: Shattered Space is launching across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC in Fall 2024.

Bethesda Game Studios' biggest game is growing even larger later this year.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Bethesda Game Studios provided a look at Shattered Space, the first expansion for the team's 2023 science-fiction role-playing game, Starfield. Shattered Space is taking players to House Va'ruun space, a wild and untamed region where the Great Serpent's fanatical followers hold power. You can check out the first trailer for Starfield: Shattered Space below.

The trailer indicates players will be facing a great amount of danger in this expansion, as the followers of the Great Serpent do not take kindly to outsiders.

Starfield: Shattered Space is set to launch in Fall 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Starfield, like all other Xbox first-party games, is available in Xbox Game Pass. Starfield: Shattered Space is included with the Premium Edition of Starfield, as well as the Premium Edition Upgrades for the game.

There's also a new update available for Starfield later today, with the Trackers Alliance DLC and the long-awaited Creations finally being added to the game. Modders invited by Bethesda Game Studios have had access to the Starfield Creation Kit for some time, meaning players will be able to see some cool, custom content added to the game through mods.

This expansion looks wild, with a radically different tone compared to the base game. It's almost tinged with horror, and even the new areas of space just seem more dangerous. I'm definitely looking forward to sinking in dozens of more hours. I enjoyed the heck out of my time with Starfield, and this looks somehow even more my jam.

Focusing on House Va'ruun makes a ton of sense, as the lore we're given in Starfield makes them very, very interesting, but they don't have much of a presence outside of the excellent Andreja, who I naturally married. She provides a bit of insight, but there's a lot more to explore.

With that said, there's one caveat. I am curious about the release date, as I was definitely expecting to learn when it would be launching. Hopefully we won't be left in the dark there too much longer, as assuming there's no delay, it's not a long way away.

In the meantime, I'm looking forward to checking out the Starfield Creation Kit. I've had a blast learning about game development through prior Creation Kits, building custom tombs and areas, and I wonder what kind of improvements have been made here.