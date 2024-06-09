What a thrill: Metal Gear Solid 3 remake's new gameplay trailer at Xbox's show dazzled, but its release date is still hidden in shadow

What you need to know

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of Konami's beloved 2004 stealth-action game, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, that's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PS5.

First announced during a May 2023 PlayStation showcase, the remake made an appearance at Xbox Games Showcase 2024 with a new trailer.

The trailer showed off gameplay of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater while also teasing elements of its story.

However, we still don't know when the game will release, which will likely disappoint some fans.

It's been just over seven months since we last saw Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, during its first in-engine look, and it was already looking incredibly promising then. Now, it's made another appearance — this time at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 — and it looks even better. The new trailer that was shown (watch it below) prominently featured plenty of stealth and action gameplay, while also showing off elements of its story as well.

The remake (officially titled Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater) still doesn't have a release date or window, however, which may disappoint players hoping to get one during the Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend. We do know, however, that it will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (through Steam), and PS5 systems when it launches.

Note that unlike the HD remaster of Metal Gear Solid 3 that was included in last year's Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 bundle, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a full-fledged recreation of the original title built from the ground up with redone visuals, audio, and gameplay.

"Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series," reads the remake's Steam page. "Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater brings unprecedented new graphics, immersive stealth action gameplay and sounds to its riveting story as players once again return to the world of Metal Gear."

An absolute classic returns

Snake Eater's protagonist, a CIA FOX operative that bears the codename "Naked Snake." (Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was an interesting departure from previous Metal Gear titles in some ways, as it traded the series' typical urban environments and focus on advanced gadgets for a relatively low-tech jungle setting teeming with vegetation and wildlife. Set in the 1960s in an alternate version of the Cold War, it acts as a prequel to the rest of the franchise, with the story following a young Big Boss (codenamed "Naked Snake") as he embarks on a mission to rescue a Soviet scientist.

The game is widely considered to be one of the best games of all time, with its story, characters, and espionage-heavy stealth gameplay winning it exceptionally high praise from fans and critics alike. The original release in 2004 received criticism for framerate issues on the PS2 and some wonky camera angles, these are issues that a thorough remake like Delta should solve.

If there's any game that deserves remakes such as this one, it's Metal Gear Solid 3, especially since the original title was only released on the PS2. Now, thanks to the release of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 in 2023 and the upcoming launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, players on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation can enjoy both versions of what will undoubtedly stand as one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for fans of stealth shooters.