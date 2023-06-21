Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 launches on Xbox and PC in October 2023

What you need to know

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was previously revealed during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

During a recent Nintendo Direct, Konami confirmed that the collection is headed to multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is slated to launch on Oct. 24, 2023.

If you're ready to dip back into the world of nanomachines and private military espionage, we've got great news.

During a Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Konami revealed that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was headed to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to the previously-confirmed PS5 release.

Additionally, the publisher shared that players can expect this bundle of games to launch on Oct. 24, 2023. You can take a look at the release date trailer below:

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the latter of which is also receiving a separate remake from Konami called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

This collection joins an already-packed fall slate of games that includes Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and many more.

Windows Central's take

While I wish perhaps more effort was put into the remastering the visuals of the main three games in this collection, I'm mainly just happy this is happening at all.

Speculation abounds as to what the contents of a potential Vol. 2 could include. Could we finally see ports of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, keeping it from being trapped on the PS3 for all time? I'm trying not to get my hopes up, but we'll see.