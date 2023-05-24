The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and classic collection is official and heading to Xbox

What you need to know

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is officially being remade as Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater for Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation.

Confirming earlier reports from Windows Central, the game aims to be a "faithful remake" of the legendary original.

The game is coming after a "Master Collection" of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3 heading to multiple platforms in Autumn 2023.

Metal Gear Solid is one of the most legendary franchises in video games history, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater counts among the best of them. On Wednesday, during the PlayStation Showcase, Konami officially revealed that the epic shooter is being remade for modern platforms.

This confirms earlier reporting from Windows Central — Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (the project's official name, with the triangle being the "Delta" symbol) is coming at some point in the future to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, and PS5. Not much is known about the project at this time, except that Konami is aiming for it to be a "faithful remake" that reproduces the original's narrative and game design while injecting new elements. There's no release window at this time.

Also confirmed was the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Vol. 1, which includes the classic versions Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in one collection compatible with multiple modern platforms. This bundle is coming to players in Autumn 2023.

Will the new era of Metal Gear Solid earn a place among the best Xbox games? The chances are high, seeing as how all of these games were among the best titles of their respective time at release. Now, players will be able to experience the original trilogy all over again, at least until Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is officially in our hands.