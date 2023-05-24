Destiny 2's Cayde-6 returns in new teaser trailer for The Final Shape DLC

What you need to know

A new Destiny 2: The Final Shape teaser trailer shown during the 2023 PlayStation Showcase has revealed that Cayde-6, the Hunter Vanguard that was believed to be dead after he was killed in the Forsaken DLC, is returning.

The character will feature in The Final Shape, which is the final expansion in Destiny 2's "Light and Darkness Saga." Nathan Fillion will reprise his role as the character's voice actor.

The Final Shape is expected to launch in early 2024. Bungie is hosting a Destiny Showcase on August 22, 2023 to provide more details about the DLC, as well as Destiny 2's future after it releases.

Bungie also revealed Marathon, a revival of its classic IP, during the showcase. The game will be a PvP extraction shooter and is likely coming by 2025 based on previous statements.

During the 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Destiny 2 developer showed a teaser trailer for the game's next upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, which is expected to release at some point in early 2024.

The trailer features a conversation between two characters: The Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey, and — shockingly — Cayde-6, the fan-favorite Hunter Vanguard Exo that was previously believed to be dead since the start of the Destiny 2: Forsaken DLC that launched in 2018.

It's currently not clear how Cayde has returned, as he lost his connection to the Traveler's Light when his Ghost was destroyed by the Scorn. Initially, some fans thought that the scene was a flashback, but this was quickly proven to be impossible when the camera zoomed out and showed the same multicolored triangular portal in the sky that was imprinted on the surface of the Traveler during the events of the recent Lightfall expansion. Also, Bungie has officially confirmed Cayde's return (and Nathan Fillion's reprisal of the role) in a press release.

The trailer also revealed that the next Destiny 2 Showcase will be hosted on August 22, 2023. Previous showcases have given fans a closer look at what they can expect from the next DLC, so players can look forward to learning more about The Final Shape during this upcoming one.

Notably, The Final Shape has been said to be the final chapter of Destiny's "Light and Darkness Saga," which Bungie considers to be everything that's happened so far in both the original game and Destiny 2. The studio has confirmed that the game will continue beyond the expansion, and we'll get to see what the future holds for the space fantasy looter shooter during the showcase in August.

Before showing the teaser, Bungie also revealed Marathon, an upcoming revival of the classic IP that the developer describes as a "sci-fi PvP extraction shooter." The developer hasn't shared any concrete release date details yet, but based on previous announcements, it's likely that the game will arrive by 2025.

Destiny 2: Lightfall, the looter shooter's latest expansion, is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. In it, you'll take the fight to Emperor Calus, gain access to Strand subclasses and their unique abilities, and more.