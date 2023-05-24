Forza Motorsport (2023)'s cover art and cars revealed in Xbox Game Pass email

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport (2023), the next-generation reboot of the legendary simulation racing franchise, is slated to release on Xbox and Windows PC later this year.

On Wednesday, people reportedly began receiving an Xbox Game Pass marketing email featuring the upcoming game.

As part of the "on the way" section, Forza Motorsport (2023)'s cover art may have been revealed by this email.

The cover art seems to feature a Cadillac V-Series.R hypercar and a Chevrolet Corvette (possibly the upcoming E-Ray).

One of the most anticipated titles in the upcoming Xbox Game Studios lineup is the reboot of the Forza Motorsport franchise. The latest in the hugely successful and critically-acclaimed franchise, Forza Motorsport (2023) is rebuilt from the ground up for modern platforms. There hasn't been exciting news on the game for a while, however.

On Wednesday, fans were at least treated to a little something. It seems the cover art for Forza Motorsport (2023) has been revealed (leaked?).

Looks like Forza Motorsport’s cover was just shown off in an email to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the “coming soon” section of the newsletter. Featuring a Cadillac GTP Hypercar and a Corvette Z06! pic.twitter.com/PXBfKJ3GEJMay 24, 2023 See more

People subscribed to the marketing emails for Xbox Game Pass may be getting an email that includes a short section titled "More day one games on the way" with both the next Forza Motorsport and Cities: Skylines 2. The email features a never-before-seen cover art, though, as the game has been using a generic screenshot of one of its tracks so far.

The new Forza Motorsport's cover art (if this is official) looks pretty good. (Image credit: @AR12_Nick | Twitter)

Racing games tend to make a big deal out of the cars they feature on the cover (Forza Horizon 5 certainly did), so it seems likely that this reveal is a little premature. Still, it's here and it looks great, with a Cadillac R-Series.R hypercar dominating the foreground and a Chevrolet Corvette (some are speculating it's the C8, Z06, or even the new E-Ray) in the background.

Forza Motorsport (2023) is expected to make an appearance during the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 11, 2023, so it's very possible we'll see the official reveal of this cover art (plus additional details) then. For now, put this down as a very plausible leak, seeing as it comes straight from the Xbox Game Pass marketing team.

Forza Motorsport (2023) doesn't have a set release date, yet, but we know it's still slated to arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass later this year. There's still a lot we don't know about the game, but it stands a good chance of joining our list of best Xbox racing games if it delivers on its ambitious promises.