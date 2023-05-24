Forza Motorsport (2023)'s cover art and cars revealed in Xbox Game Pass email
A new Xbox Game Pass marketing email is reportedly showing off a potential Forza Motorsport cover art.
What you need to know
- Forza Motorsport (2023), the next-generation reboot of the legendary simulation racing franchise, is slated to release on Xbox and Windows PC later this year.
- On Wednesday, people reportedly began receiving an Xbox Game Pass marketing email featuring the upcoming game.
- As part of the "on the way" section, Forza Motorsport (2023)'s cover art may have been revealed by this email.
- The cover art seems to feature a Cadillac V-Series.R hypercar and a Chevrolet Corvette (possibly the upcoming E-Ray).
One of the most anticipated titles in the upcoming Xbox Game Studios lineup is the reboot of the Forza Motorsport franchise. The latest in the hugely successful and critically-acclaimed franchise, Forza Motorsport (2023) is rebuilt from the ground up for modern platforms. There hasn't been exciting news on the game for a while, however.
On Wednesday, fans were at least treated to a little something. It seems the cover art for Forza Motorsport (2023) has been revealed (leaked?).
Looks like Forza Motorsport’s cover was just shown off in an email to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the “coming soon” section of the newsletter. Featuring a Cadillac GTP Hypercar and a Corvette Z06! pic.twitter.com/PXBfKJ3GEJMay 24, 2023
People subscribed to the marketing emails for Xbox Game Pass may be getting an email that includes a short section titled "More day one games on the way" with both the next Forza Motorsport and Cities: Skylines 2. The email features a never-before-seen cover art, though, as the game has been using a generic screenshot of one of its tracks so far.
> Forza Horizon 5's "Explore the Horizon" update brings six new cars and much more
> Forza Motorsport (2023) is taking accessibility seriously with Blind Driving Assists and more
> Review: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is an epic old-school shooter
> Opinion: Planet of Lana is a beautiful, wondrous addition to Xbox Game Pass
Racing games tend to make a big deal out of the cars they feature on the cover (Forza Horizon 5 certainly did), so it seems likely that this reveal is a little premature. Still, it's here and it looks great, with a Cadillac R-Series.R hypercar dominating the foreground and a Chevrolet Corvette (some are speculating it's the C8, Z06, or even the new E-Ray) in the background.
Forza Motorsport (2023) is expected to make an appearance during the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 11, 2023, so it's very possible we'll see the official reveal of this cover art (plus additional details) then. For now, put this down as a very plausible leak, seeing as it comes straight from the Xbox Game Pass marketing team.
Forza Motorsport (2023) doesn't have a set release date, yet, but we know it's still slated to arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass later this year. There's still a lot we don't know about the game, but it stands a good chance of joining our list of best Xbox racing games if it delivers on its ambitious promises.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.